Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – India v England preview and best bets

India versus England ought to have been one of the showpieces of the Cricket World Cup, but Sunday morning’s clash from Lucknow, 8.30am, UK time, will instead see a match between teams currently sat at the opposite end of the group table

India are the only unbeaten side in the competition having won all of their five matches so far. At the time of writing, only the Netherlands sit below England following four defeats from five.

England’s thrashing at the hands of Sri Lanka on Thursday was a brutal loss for the defending champions, one that all but ends their hopes of claiming back-to-titles. This is the end of the road for a once great team, and pride is all there is left to play for.

With that in mind, it’s hard to be sure just what England will have left in the tank, or how motivated their players will be. Playing India in India in a World Cup is a big deal, but England couldn’t muster much fight when their place in the competition was hanging by a thread on Thursday, so don’t bank on a swift turnaround.

Turning track points to Root

One thing we can expect from Lucknow is spin. This ground has been a mixed bag so far but spin generally plays a big part at this venue in the IPL, and the likes of Adam Zampa and Aryan Butt have enjoyed success here in the tournament already. India wouldn’t mind a turning pitch on which to face England at home – perhaps we should heed the clue.