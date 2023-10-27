Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – India v England preview and best bets

England continue their so far miserable Cricket World Cup defence when taking on India in Lucknow on Sunday morning, with Joe Root expected to make his mark.
2pts Joe Root top England batsman at 4/1 (Sky Bet)
2pts Kuldeep Yadav top India bowler at 7/2 (Star Sports)
India versus England ought to have been one of the showpieces of the Cricket World Cup, but Sunday morning’s clash from Lucknow, 8.30am, UK time, will instead see a match between teams currently sat at the opposite end of the group table
India are the only unbeaten side in the competition having won all of their five matches so far. At the time of writing, only the Netherlands sit below England following four defeats from five.
England’s thrashing at the hands of Sri Lanka on Thursday was a brutal loss for the defending champions, one that all but ends their hopes of claiming back-to-titles. This is the end of the road for a once great team, and pride is all there is left to play for.
With that in mind, it’s hard to be sure just what England will have left in the tank, or how motivated their players will be. Playing India in India in a World Cup is a big deal, but England couldn’t muster much fight when their place in the competition was hanging by a thread on Thursday, so don’t bank on a swift turnaround.
One thing we can expect from Lucknow is spin. This ground has been a mixed bag so far but spin generally plays a big part at this venue in the IPL, and the likes of Adam Zampa and Aryan Butt have enjoyed success here in the tournament already. India wouldn’t mind a turning pitch on which to face England at home – perhaps we should heed the clue.
With that in mind, England will need their best players of spin to stand up, and all that points to JOE ROOT in the top England batsman market.
In a pretty ropey field, Root has been one of the brighter spots for England at this World Cup, kicking off with scores of 77 and 82. He’s been quieter since, but it doesn’t look like panic stations in regard to his own form.
Furthermore, Root has always fared well in India, currently averaging 47.00 in ODIs on these shores, and 50.10 in Test cricket thanks to a couple of hundreds. A fine player of spin who plays the ball late and sweeps brilliantly, it’s little surprise that he has done so well in these conditions.
Should Lucknow spin as it can, Root would appear to have more tools than most to cope with India’s strong spin attack, and the lack of form from the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali suddenly makes this market more appealing for a bet.
Root is England's class act in these conditions, and the 4/1 available with Sky Bet looks very big about a man who boasts such a fine record in this format.
My fears before the tournament about England’s middle order have come to pass, with Livingstone and Moeen so far offering nothing with the bat, and with left-arm spin causing Harry Brook big problems in IPL 2023, the omens aren’t good.
Ravi Jadeja will be licking his lips, so too left-arm wrist spinner KULDEEP YADAV who has forced his way back into the national set-up through the weight of his performances, something he has continued at the World Cup.
Kuldeep has taken wickets in every game so far, eight in total, and one senses that a big haul for a bowler with a host of variations is just around the corner.
A spinning pitch in Lucknow against England’s fragile middle order could prove the perfect hunting ground for Kuldeep, and 7/2 doesn’t look a bad bet at all.
Preview published at 2210 BST on 27/10/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org