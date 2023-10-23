Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – England v Sri Lanka preview and best bets

Even if England win all of their remaining five group matches at the Cricket World Cup, the defending champions might still be on their way home after another humbling defeat at the weekend, this time to South Africa, which leaves them with only one win from four games.

Much has been made of a misfiring batting line-up that again failed to click on Saturday, despite the return of Ben Stokes, but the bowling bled runs badly in the latter stages of their fielding innings there, and conceding 399 meant the match was all but over at the halfway stage.

Worse still, Reece Topley has now been ruled out of the tournament through injury. Topley has been England’s best bowler in India and with Chris Woakes and Sam Curran struggling, Sri Lanka will fancy their chances of posting a big score themselves when these two sides meet in Bengaluru on Thursday, 9.30am, UK time.

Sri Lanka are also sitting on two points, but their expectations were lower coming into the tournament, and they did post 326 against South Africa and 344-9 against Pakistan, before letting slip a position of dominance against Australia.

Their batting has generally performed, less so the bowling, and with faith in England’s own runscoring prowess not yet fully diminished, there could be runs in this match on a ground that is generally very good for batting.

Sadly, the both teams to score markets don’t appear to be offering much value – both teams to score 300+ runs is only 23/10 – so we’ll probably have to let this one go.