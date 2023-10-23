Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – England v Sri Lanka preview and best bets

England bid to breathe life into their Cricket World Cup defence when they meet Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday morning – read Richard Mann's preview here.
2pts Gus Atkinson top England bowler at 9/2 (Betfred)
Even if England win all of their remaining five group matches at the Cricket World Cup, the defending champions might still be on their way home after another humbling defeat at the weekend, this time to South Africa, which leaves them with only one win from four games.
Much has been made of a misfiring batting line-up that again failed to click on Saturday, despite the return of Ben Stokes, but the bowling bled runs badly in the latter stages of their fielding innings there, and conceding 399 meant the match was all but over at the halfway stage.
Worse still, Reece Topley has now been ruled out of the tournament through injury. Topley has been England’s best bowler in India and with Chris Woakes and Sam Curran struggling, Sri Lanka will fancy their chances of posting a big score themselves when these two sides meet in Bengaluru on Thursday, 9.30am, UK time.
Sri Lanka are also sitting on two points, but their expectations were lower coming into the tournament, and they did post 326 against South Africa and 344-9 against Pakistan, before letting slip a position of dominance against Australia.
Their batting has generally performed, less so the bowling, and with faith in England’s own runscoring prowess not yet fully diminished, there could be runs in this match on a ground that is generally very good for batting.
Sadly, the both teams to score markets don’t appear to be offering much value – both teams to score 300+ runs is only 23/10 – so we’ll probably have to let this one go.
The 7/4 available with Sky Bet for England to win and both teams to score 275 runs is more appealing, but I’m in no rush to have England carry my money right now, for all GUS ATKINSON does make the staking plan.
The rookie paceman has enjoyed a rapid rise through the ranks and earned his place in England’s World Cup squad following some big performances in The Hundred and then when awarded international honours late in the English summer.
Atkinson had to wait for his chance at the World Cup, but he was much the best of England’s attack against South Africa, finishing with 2-60 from nine overs while his teammates went the distance.
Tall with a strong action, Atkinson consistently rushes batsmen with his pace, and I suspect he will quickly become Jos Buttler’s main man over the next few weeks, particularly at the death. Don’t forget, there is no Topley to call on now.
As such, the 9/2 (Betfred) about Atkinson to be top England bowler is very attractive – 4/1 is fine, too.
Dawid Malan and Joe Root appeal as the two England batsmen in the best form, and at a historically favourable venue for batting, I’d be minded to back both to make fifties once more firms price up those markets.
Preview published at 1525 BST on 23/10/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org