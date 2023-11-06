Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – England v Netherlands preview and best bets

England are out of the Cricket World Cup, their title defence falling apart as soon as it began, but Champions Trophy qualification is firmly on the line when they face the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday, 8.30am, UK time.

The top seven finishers in the group stage, plus hosts Pakistan, will qualify for the Champions Trophy, which means England, currently lurching last of 10 in the table at the time of writing, and the Netherlands (seventh), will know this is a crucial game.

It certainly adds more interest to a match between two sides who won’t feature in the latter stages of this tournament, and it’s a clash I still expect England to win, despite their horror show in India so far.

Though losing their last two, I think there has been improvement from Jos Buttler’s side. Restricting India to 229-9 is beginning to look like an admirable effort, while they did a lot of things right against Australia on Saturday, eventually losing by 33 runs having worked themselves into strong positions in both innings, only to let those opportunities slip.

The bowling was a big problem even before the plane left the UK, but the batting has been a major flop, with only Dawid Malan averaging over 40 despite the favourable batting conditions we have seen throughout the tournament.