Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – Bangladesh v South Africa preview and best bets

South Africa are expected to make short work of Bangladesh at the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday – Richard Mann has two recommended bets in his match preview.

Cricket betting tips: Bangladesh v South Africa 1pt Aiden Markram top match batsman at 9/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 1pt Marco Jansen Man of the Match at 14/1 (Unibet, Star Sports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Welcome to cricket at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai enjoyed its first taste of the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Saturday as South Africa hammered England by 229 runs, their first innings score of 399-7 serving as another reminder of just what a good place for batting this is. England made a mess of their reply, but Mark Wood’s 43 not out from only 17 balls showed what was possible, just as Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen had done earlier by hammering 143 runs from the final 10 overs of South Africa’s batting innings. In this year’s IPL, there were eight scores of 200+ from only seven games, along with totals of 199-6 and 191-8 respectively, to confirm the Wankhede generally serves up a surface full of runs. The Proteas, currently 3-4 in India having impressed greatly, barring one shocking slip-up against the Netherlands, remain in Mumbai for their next match against Bangladesh on Tuesday, 9.30am UK time, where they could be set to post another big total. With Klassen, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram each registering centuries at the World Cup already, and South Africa also posting 428-5 against Sri Lanka, the batting looks one of the strongest units in the tournament. The same cannot be said for Bangladesh, and though that defeat to the Netherlands displayed that South Africa’s high-risk approach will occasionally catch them out, anything like their best ought to see them win again.

Heinrich Klaasen

The Wankhede Stadium should continue to be the perfect setting for South Africa’s powerful middle order, and given Bangladesh have already conceded 364-9 against England, it’s hard to see their bowling attack being able to thwart the Proteas in these conditions. Should South Africa bat first again, don’t expect any gifts on the innings runs lines, but don’t forget they were only 18-1 off six overs and 256-5 from 40 overs, before producing their strong late surge. Don’t rule out that happening again. The both teams to score markets were considered for a bet, but I’m far from convinced by Bangladesh. Instead, focussing on a two of South Africa’s key men makes more appeal. AIDEN MARKRAM fits the bill for top match batsman, having warmed up for the World Cup with a Player of the Series performance against Australia which included scores of 102* and 92, and then hit a brilliant 106 against Sri Lanka, followed by contributions of 56 and 42. Always a huge talent, Markram’s career numbers have been trending upwards for a while now and he has looked in sublime touch since arriving in India – which is no surprise given his exceptional performances in the IPL in the last couple of years. Number four in the batting order should provide a nice balance between having enough protection from the new ball, without finding himself with too much ground to make up, and he can backed at 9/1 while the likes of de Kock and van der Dussen are considerably shorter in the betting. CLICK HERE to back Markram with Sky Bet Finally, I’ll be backing MARCO JANSEN in the Man of the Match market to small stakes.

Marco Jansen supremacy with the bat and ball 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2vIr1cS3nZ — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) October 21, 2023