Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – Australia v Pakistan preview and best bets

A successful run chase of 345-4 against Sri Lanka confirmed Pakistan's batting line-up to be an efficient, settled one, and for large periods against India, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan did their usual thing. With Abdullah Shafique having made a hundred at the tournament already, there are definitely reasons to be positive about Pakistan, for all old concerns about its conservative approach remain.

Australia won’t present anything like the same challenge, and the 6/4 available about Pakistan looks good business on what we’ve seen in India so far.

India made short work of the subsequent run chase, but that is always a high-octane occasion that Pakistan haven’t dealt with particularly well with over the years. Against a fine side, at home, cheered on by a huge partisan crowd, it was no surprise to see Pakistan implode.

Pakistan made a strong start in winning their first two game, and then worked their way into a good position with the bat against India, before collapsing from 155-2 to 191 all out in their grudge match.

PAKISTAN can get their World Cup campaign back on track with victory over Australia when they lock horns in Bengaluru on Friday, 9.30am, UK time.

But Australia are very much in the same boat, with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne rarely in a rush at three and four, and David Warner enduring a poor tournament thus far. Australia were bowled out for 199 against India and 177 against South Africa.

The bowling attacks look more evenly matched, with pace the strength and each having a serviceable wrist spinner for the middle overs. Neither side has nailed their bowling at the World Cup so far.

Australia's bowling numbers are probably skewed a little by dismissing Sri Lanka for 209, but as a unit, they looked innocuous for large periods as their opponents raced to 125-0, before making a mess of things thereafter. Pat Cummins bowled brilliantly to drag his side back into the contest, and produced a terrific run out, but perhaps that papers over the cracks.

Along with the feeling that Pakistan’s batting is that bit more solid and reliable in these conditions, I have to make them a bet at 6/4.

Middle order value appeals in Bengaluru

Those who watch the IPL will know that Bengaluru is a terrific place to bat, with the true surface, short boundaries and quick outfield making big scores the norm in limited-overs cricket. The other thing it does is promote fast finishes at the end of innings, thus giving the middle order a real chance to impact the game.

As such, I’m going to back JOSH INGLIS and IFTIKHAR AHMED in the top Australia and Pakistan batsman markets respectively.

Inglis is a big talent who has been impressing Big Bash viewers for a few years now, and it was no surprise when he displaced Alex Carey in the Australia XI after the opening match loss to India.

A low score against South Africa was soon forgotten when he top scored against Sri Lanka, stroking 58 at almost a run a ball. That innings showcased Inglis’ wide range of shots all around the ground, and there should be plenty more to come.

As I’ve said, the middle order is bang in the game at this venue, suggesting number five could be the perfect fit for Inglis, and the rapid 48 he made in a warm-up match against this same opposition just a few weeks ago seals the deal.

Iftikhar underrated for Pakistan

He makes the staking plan at 17/2, along with Iftikhar (12/1) who struck 83 in the aforementioned World Cup warm-up match played between these two sides recently.

I’ve long been a fan of Iftikhar whose average of 42.25 in this format reads particularly well for someone batting exclusively in the middle order.

More than that, the 33-year-old has always struck me as the type of character you want in a big game, when the pressure is on. For both sides, this is a huge match with the loser surely left facing an uphill battle to qualify for the knockout stages.

Middle order runs could be crucial, then, and Inglis and Iftikhar fit the bill perfectly at big prices.

Preview published at 1225 BST on 19/10/23