Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – Australia v England preview and best bets

An accident on the golf course means Glenn Maxwell is a notable absentee for Australia on Saturday, but that shouldn’t be enough to save England when they face the music again in Ahmedabad, 8.30am, UK time.

England have offered a desperate defence of their World Cup title, victory over Bangladesh their only moment of cheer so far, and it’s hard to escape the feeling that Jos Buttler’s side are in free fall.

An ageing side and central contract distractions behind the scenes have clearly been big factors behind England’s poor showing, but they still had the opportunity to right some of those wrongs against India on Sunday, only to offer limp resistance with the bat when chasing a modest 230.

While the bowling has always been a concern, minus 2019 hero Jofra Archer, it’s the much-vaunted batting that has perhaps been the biggest disappointment.

Only Dawid Malan (38.33) and Harry Brook (32.00) are averaging above thirty in the tournament, with Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler all struggling for runs and scoring slowly. The middle order axis of Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone has offered nothing.

You’d expect one of those big names to come good, particularly with the extra incentive of playing old rivals Australia, but they couldn’t raise their game against India on what is always a big occasion.

My faith has finally dwindled and if England have indeed ‘checked out’ already, perhaps another low total with the bat could be on the cards. If that proves to be the case, taking a stab at some big prices in the top England batsman market looks the way forward.

Though pencilled to bat at number 11, MARK WOOD has top scored for England already at this World Cup when blasting an unbeaten 43 against South Africa.