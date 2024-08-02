Cricket betting tips: Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave preview and best bets for The Hundred

There are two matches in The Hundred on Saturday, and Richard Mann has a couple of bets in his staking plan.

Cricket betting tips: The Hundred 2pts James Vince top Southern Brave batsman at 3/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Glenn Phillips top Welsh Fire batsman at 12/1 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Dan Mousley was the hero for Birmingham Phoenix when producing a superb death bowling display to down Trent Rockets on Wednesday, meaning the Phoenix have now won their last two. They bid to keep the winning run going when hosting Southern Brave on Saturday, 2.30pm, UK time. The Brave, also 2-3 so far, are slight favourites at 4/5. Mousley and Jacob Bethell – who has put together scores of 22, 43 and 46 not out so far – are two young players of real promise and help make up a dangerous Phoenix top six which also features Liam Livingstone. The return of Ben Duckett now makes the top Phoenix batsman market a competitive field, and I’d much prefer a bet in the top Brave batsman market. Opening the batting, JAMES VINCE is extremely solid and has looked really good in the first three matches, stroking 56, 19 and 20 to follow his strong form in the T20 Blast.

The real strength of this Brave batting line-up is its finishing prowess, with Laurie Evans and Kieron Pollard offering so much power at five and six, but all that works much better when Vince is holding things together at the top of the order. Vince made a brilliant 166* on his last visit to Edgbaston in the County Championship in June, so there is lots to like about Sky Bet’s 3/1. CLICK HERE to back Vince with Sky Bet Can Phillips bring the Fire? In Saturday’s evening game, Trent Rockets take on Welsh Fire in Nottingham, starting at 6.00pm, UK time. Despite boasting a strong-looking XI on paper, the Fire are once again proving a bitter disappointment and they have only managed 103-8 and 94-7 with the bat in their last two matches. Despite the rattling fast outfield, Trent Bridge might not offer much respite up against a good Rockets bowling attack led by Rashid Khan on a pitch that has offered plenty of assistance to the spinners.

The sound off the bat! 💥



A sweet six from Glenn Phillips! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/x9U2WRk3Sm — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 5, 2023