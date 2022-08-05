Arsenal travel south to take on Bournemouth this Saturday. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game and selects his best bet.
1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals at 11/10 (General)
Is the Arsenal hype to be believed?
They have definitely improved thanks to their business in the summer transfer window, but I am yet to be convinced that they are the real deal - a potential title contender and/or top four lock.
Victory at Crystal Palace was just about deserved but far from convincing (xG: CRY 1.22-1.49 ARS) and a comfortable home win over a hapless defensive team in Leicester aren't enough to convince me just yet.
I am not an Arsenal hater. I'm just not yet at the stage of a believer, and that won't change even if the Gunners win here, but a convincing win at Bournemouth and a convincing performance would have the radar ticking further to 'believer'.
At home Mikel Arteta's side really are at an elite level, but away from home they haven't hit the levels required to make them appear as a force.
Last season they ranked as the seventh best away team in the league based on xP and ninth on xGD, averaging just 1.22 xGF per away game.
Their road win at Palace was another in which they didn't create a lot of chances, with Arteta's team seemingly taking a more cautious approach than when playing away than at the Emirates.
In Bournemouth they face a team who have shown plenty defensively this season, limiting Aston Villa to 0.69 xGA and then, despite conceding four at the Etihad, allowed just 1.68 xGA against Manchester City.
While looking decent enough at the back, the Cherries have struggled greatly in attack, generating a combined 0.74 xGF in their two games.
All of that means it is incredibly unlikely Scott Parker's side will create and score here, and with their likely defensive approach coupled with Arsenal's unconvincing process away from home, UNDER 2.5 GOALS makes plenty of appeal at odds against.
This bet would have landed in eight of Arsenal's 13 away games last season against teams to finish outside of the top seven.
Score prediction: Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Odds correct at 1630 BST (18/08/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.