Big Bash cricket betting tips: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades match preview and best bets

Richard Mann dissects Wednesday's offering from the Big Bash as Perth Scorchers host Melbourne Renegades – read his full preview here.

Cricket tips: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades 2pts Oliver Peake top Melbourne Renegades batsman at 10/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Perth Scorchers are beginning to click into gear now, and will bid to make it four wins on the bounce when hosting Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday morning. The visitors will be buoyed by breaking their three-match losing snap in the Melbourne Derby at the weekend, the men in red just getting over the line in a nervy run chase. I’m still not sold on this Renegades batting line-up, however, with the likes of Josh Brown and Jake Fraser-McGurk very hit and miss, and Mohammad Rizwan chewing up too many balls for his runs.

As such, I find myself coming back to the promising OLIVER PEAKE to be TOP MELBOURNE RENEGADES BATSMAN at 10/1. Peake was an 8/1 winner for these pages against Hobart Hurricanes a few games back, so being able to help ourselves to a couple of points bigger is very appealing. Peake looks a real talent, one who made a rapid 57 against Brisbane Heat at the beginning of the campaign and another half-century when playing against England Lions this winter. As against the Hurricanes, I’d expect spin to cause the Renegades problems in the middle overs, and the left-handed Peake looks best placed to combat Scorchers’ left-arm spinners Ashton Agar and Cooper Connolly. A fine player of spin with a calm head on his shoulders, Peake has lots going for him and that 10/1 looks all wrong to me. Posted at 10:20 GMT on 06/01/26