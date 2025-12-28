Big Bash cricket betting tips: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades match preview and best bets

Richard Mann delivers his verdict on Monday's Big Bash action, when Hobart Hurricanes host Melbourne Renegades.

Cricket tips: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades 2pts Oliver Peake top Melbourne Renegades batsman at 8/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Champions Hobart Hurricanes host Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash on Monday morning (does anyone even know what day it is now?), with the start time 08:15 for viewers in the UK. The Hurricanes look very strong again this season, winning three of their four matches so far, but we’ve only seen the Renegades twice, winning one and then losing the reverse fixture to the Hurricanes. It could well be rinse and repeat in Hobart, and the men who did the damage in that first game where spin twins Rishad Hossain and Rehan Ahmed, whose combined figures were 8-0-46-2 as they derailed what had been a bright start from the Renegades.

I’m not in love with this Renegades middle order, but the left-handed OLIVER PEAKE should be well suited by facing two right-arm leg-spinners in those middle overs, and his rapid 57 in the previous game against Brisbane Heat was an outstanding knock. The 19-year-old is a fine prospect who has already caught the attention of the Australian selectors, getting picked for the Prime Minister’s XI before scoring 54 against an England Lions attack featuring Josh Tongue and Matthew Potts. He was brilliantly caught by Matthew Wade in the reverse fixture, but I like the match-up against the two Hurricanes spinners, and I also like odds of 8/1 about him to be TOP MELBOURNE RENEGADES BATSMAN. Following a horror show last season, Jake Fraser-McGurk has started the latest campaign in similar vein, though his runs line of 16.5 reflects that and is too low to entice me into a bet. With Tim David ruled out through injury, the Hurricanes top batsman market has a more open look to it, but there are chances aplenty in here, and that middle order has been interchangeable all season. Rehan remains of interest at big prices, but I can let him go for now. Posted at 12:45 GMT on 28/12/25