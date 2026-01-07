Big Bash cricket betting tips: Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers match preview and best bets

Richard Mann fired in a 10/1 winner in the Big Bash on Wednesday, so don't miss his preview of Thursday's match here.

Cricket tips: Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers 2pts Sydney Sixers under 5.5 match sixes at 10/11 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers lock horns at the MCG on Thursday, when the Big Bash continues at pace. Followers of these pages were celebrating a 10/1 winner on Wednesday, as Oliver Peake did the business in Perth, but I’m not sure I can find anything quite as attractive in terms of a big price here. However, I’m not sold on the Sixers this season, particularly their approach with the bat which has been conservative, mainly from their top order. Babar Azam opens the batting but his strike-rate is down at 111.96, with captain Moises Henriques striking at 107.69.

On a ground like the MCG, a vast expanse with big boundaries, the Sixers might be better picking the gaps and doing plenty of running, which might suit someone like Babar. However, I don’t envisage the visitors clearing the ropes too often at a venue where maximums are generally hard to come by. When champions Hobart Hurricanes played here earlier in the campaign, they only hit three sixes in a total of 158 batting first, and it took a Josh Brown special to get Melbourne Renegades to seven maximums at the weekend. The Sixers sixes count so far this term is 6, 6, 3, 6, 4 and 2, but this ground is a different kettle of fish in terms of hitting maximums, and the Stars bowling attack has been on point this term. Playing UNDER 5.5 SYDNEY SIXERS SIXES looks the way to go. Posted at 14:20 GMT on 07/01/26