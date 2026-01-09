Big Bash cricket betting tips: Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars match preview and best bets

Richard Mann's Big Bash bets are returning a strong profit so far this season, so don't miss his preview of Saturday's Melbourne Derby here.

Cricket tips: Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars 1pt Will Sutherland top Melbourne Renegades batsman at 20/1 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

We have this season’s second edition of the Melbourne Derby to look forward to on Sky Sports Cricket on Saturday morning (08:15), when the Big Bash returns to the Docklands Stadium. Melbourne Renegades won the reverse fixture at the MCG in dramatic fashion, and as is so often the case in this local showdown, we could well be in for another nervy affair. The Renegades claimed a much-needed win over Perth Scorchers in the week, but Oliver Peake was their hero on that occasion, and ours, and he has now joined up with Australia’s under 19s squad ahead of the upcoming Cricket World Cup.

I do still think the middle order is the place to bet in the top Renegades batsman market, though, so captain WILL SUTHERLAND gets the nod this time at 20/1. Sutherland was the hero in the first instalment of the Melbourne Derby this term, finishing the match with a big six in the final over to win the game for his side, one of a number of handy contributions he has made with the bat. He’s a good player, who has previous in this market having won it with a brilliant 70 against Perth Scorchers last season, and odds of 20/1 look worth a small investment. As I’ve said on these pages previously, the likes of Josh Brown, Tim Seifert and Jake Fraser-McGurk are dangerous, but consistency has not been their strength of late. Let’s take a chance at big odds. For the Stars, Hilton Cartwright did catch the eye at 16/1, but it’s not alarm bells for the men in green just yet, despite a drop off from their promising early-season performances. Posted at 16:20 GMT on 09/01/26