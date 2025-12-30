Big Bash cricket betting tips: Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers match preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews both fixtures from the Big Bash on New Year's Day, with a couple of selections making the staking plan.

Cricket tips: Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers 2pts Jack Edwards over 34.5 Player Performance Points at 5/6 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 2pts Both teams to score 180+ runs in Hobart Hurricanes/Perth Scorchers match at 16/5 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

We have a double-header from the Big Bash to look forward to on New Year’s Day, starting with Melbourne Renegades against Sydney Sixers at the Docklands Stadium, 05:00 start time. I really can’t muster too much enthusiasm about this Renegades batting line-up, and Oliver Peake was an 8/1 winner for these pages as that batting crumbled against Hobart Hurricanes. Peake is 15/2 to repeat the job, though the match-ups were particularly favourable against the Hurricanes, so I don’t feel duty bound to go in again. The Docklands was a mixed bag last year in terms of conditions, with a high score of 199-7 but four totals in the 140s. This is one to look at post-toss and in the early exchanges, but things should play out nicely for all-rounder JACK EDWARDS who will have a big say in proceedings.

Edwards has picked up eight wickets in the first four matches this season, and added scores of 46 not out, 32, 3* and 11 with the bat. Given the way things panned out on this ground last year, Edwards’ batting in the middle order could prove key, while something in the pitch would certainly help his seam and swing bowling. His PLAYER PERFORMANCE LINE of 34.5 looks an OVERS play, and he has beaten that line three times in four games this term. Big guns do battle in the Big Bash At 08:15, champions Hobart Hurricanes welcome Perth Scorchers in a match that could well prove to be high-scoring. The Hurricanes won the reverse fixture in Perth by four wickets, but the Scorchers bounced back by hammering Sydney Thunder on Tuesday.

The @ScorchersBBL skipper came in with his side at 3-34, and took them to 8-202! #POTM #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/svgAE2T3ui — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2025

An unbeaten 99 from skipper Ashton Turner powered them to 202 in that match, despite a slow start, and the Scorchers ought to get stronger and stronger given Mitch Marsh has yet to make his mark at the top of the order. The home batting ticks lots of boxes, even with Tim David injured, and it will get even better once Mitch Owen finds his range as he did in such spectacular fashion last season. Matthew Wade applied the finishing touches in that victory over the Renegades, and the pitch for that game looked very good for batting. This ground can be tricky to assess in terms of runs, but the signs have been good so far this term, with the hosts chasing down 181 against Sydney Thunder a few weeks ago. With two powerful batting line-ups on show, we could be looking at something similar, so betting BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS makes plenty of appeal as 16/5. Posted at 15:45 GMT on 30/12/25