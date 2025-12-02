Ashes latest: Will Jacks earns England recall for second Test at the Gabba

Jacks was viewed as something of a surprise pick when confirmed in the original squad, but his all-round skills have pushed him firmly into the selection mix since arriving in Australia and he impressed in the warm-up match against England Lions in Perth.

Now, with Mark Wood ruled out out of the day-night Test at the Gabba, Jacks has won the vote ahead of off-spinner Shoaib Bashir and paceman Josh Tongue.

Jacks for Wood is the only change England have opted to make, meaning the five-man pace attack they employed in the first Test is no more, the Surrey all-rounder instead offering a useful spin option and extra batting depth and power at number eight.