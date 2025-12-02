Ashes latest: Will Jacks earns England recall for second Test at the Gabba

Will Jacks has been named in England's starting XI for the second Ashes Test against Australia, which begins in Brisbane on Thursday.
Jacks was viewed as something of a surprise pick when confirmed in the original squad, but his all-round skills have pushed him firmly into the selection mix since arriving in Australia and he impressed in the warm-up match against England Lions in Perth.
Now, with Mark Wood ruled out out of the day-night Test at the Gabba, Jacks has won the vote ahead of off-spinner Shoaib Bashir and paceman Josh Tongue.
Jacks for Wood is the only change England have opted to make, meaning the five-man pace attack they employed in the first Test is no more, the Surrey all-rounder instead offering a useful spin option and extra batting depth and power at number eight.
Meanwhile, veteran Australia opener Usman Khawaja has been unable to recover from the back issue that hampered him in Perth and he has been ruled out.
Travis Head is expected to continue opening the batting, with Josh Inglis and Beau Webster vying for the remaining slot in the middle order.