Ashes cricket in-play betting tips: England v Australia third Test latest odds and advice

Another high-octane day of Ashes cricket saw England mount an impressive fightback with the ball after Mitchell Marsh had threatened to take the game away from them with a stunning century at Headingley.

Marsh was one of two men making their first appearances of the series and he and Mark Wood stole the show, Marsh’s ton matched by five wickets for the Englishman who bowled with searing pace throughout, on occasions topping 96mph.

What Wood’s performance did is disguise the fact that this is an excellent pitch, with pace and carry for the quicks but one that is essentially very good for batting if you can get in and then look to score. Add to the fact that the outfield is lightning fast, and there are runs to be made this week. On a relatively clear day, Australia’s first innings score of 263 was a long way below par.

With a beautiful day forecast for Friday, England should have excellent conditions in which to try and tighten their grip on the match, though losing three late wickets (68-3) in their reply has set them back a little, particularly when you consider their starting XI in Leeds is in theory a batsman light from Lord’s.

Nevertheless, Leeds has been an excellent place to bat for a number of years now, with 180 the bare minimum here in the T20 Blast this season and 200 much more like it this year and last. It’s been just the same in the County Championship, with Yorkshire posting 550-9 declared batting first against Gloucestershire in the last round, before conceding 464 themselves.