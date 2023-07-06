Ashes cricket in-play betting tips: England v Australia third Test latest odds and advice

Get the latest in-play betting advice from Richard Mann ahead of the second day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley.
1pt 110+ runs in the first session at 6/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt England to score 350+ first innings runs at 7/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt England to score 400+ first innings runs at 3/1 (Sky Bet)
Another high-octane day of Ashes cricket saw England mount an impressive fightback with the ball after Mitchell Marsh had threatened to take the game away from them with a stunning century at Headingley.
Marsh was one of two men making their first appearances of the series and he and Mark Wood stole the show, Marsh’s ton matched by five wickets for the Englishman who bowled with searing pace throughout, on occasions topping 96mph.
What Wood’s performance did is disguise the fact that this is an excellent pitch, with pace and carry for the quicks but one that is essentially very good for batting if you can get in and then look to score. Add to the fact that the outfield is lightning fast, and there are runs to be made this week. On a relatively clear day, Australia’s first innings score of 263 was a long way below par.
With a beautiful day forecast for Friday, England should have excellent conditions in which to try and tighten their grip on the match, though losing three late wickets (68-3) in their reply has set them back a little, particularly when you consider their starting XI in Leeds is in theory a batsman light from Lord’s.
Nevertheless, Leeds has been an excellent place to bat for a number of years now, with 180 the bare minimum here in the T20 Blast this season and 200 much more like it this year and last. It’s been just the same in the County Championship, with Yorkshire posting 550-9 declared batting first against Gloucestershire in the last round, before conceding 464 themselves.
The other factor in England’s favour is the absence of Australia’s number one spinner, Nathan Lyon, ruled out of the series with a calf injury picked up at Lord’s, and this is a big test for rookie Todd Murphy who impressed on the recent tour of India but will find the pitches in England offering him significantly less assistance.
England are sure to target Murphy and Headingley isn’t generally an easy place to bowl spin. If they can take him down – and in Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow England have two outstanding players of spin not out overnight – and also ensure they pounce on the inevitable loose balls that are sure to come from Mitchell Starc, they ought to score big and at a good clip on Friday.
As such, I’ll be striking three bets, headed by ENGLAND TO SCORE 350+ FIRST INNINGS RUNS at 7/4, and ENGLAND TO SCORE 400+ FIRST INNINGS RUNS at 3/1 – both with Sky Bet.
With Root looking in good touch as he progressed to 19 not out, Bairstow clearly chomping at the bit, and Ben Stokes due in next on the back of his brilliant hundred at Lord’s, England will fancy their chances of having a good day. After that, the mercurial Moeen Ali is due in at seven, without his chief tormentor, Lyon, to worry about on this occasion, before Chris Woakes and Wood help beef up a much stronger lower order than last week.
On a good pitch and with the weather set fair, backing runs has to be the play, and I’m going to add 110+ RUNS IN THE FIRST SESSION (6/4) to the staking plan, too.
England eased along at 3.57 runs per over before the close, clearly with one eye on tomorrow in the final few overs, but earlier in the day the generally more conservative Australia still managed 91 runs in the first session despite losing four wickets. From Lunch to Tea, they added another 149 runs as Marsh produced the type of innings Bairstow made a habit last summer.
This is a fast-scoring ground when atmospherics don’t weigh the balance of power in the bowler’s favour, and Friday’s forecast suggests sun and big, quick runs will be the order of the day.
