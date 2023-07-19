Ashes cricket in-play betting tips: England v Australia fourth Test latest odds and advice

Get the latest in-play betting advice from Richard Mann ahead of the second day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

Day two betting update 1pt Jonny Bairstow to make a first innings fifty at 9/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Day two at Old Trafford could go a long way to deciding the outcome of this summer’s Ashes series following another hard-fought and absorbing day in Manchester. England will be happy with their efforts on day one, having gained a strong foothold in the match following their decision to bowl first after Ben Stokes once again won the toss. His thinking was that his four-man seam attack would make use of overcast Manchester skies, but the sun quickly broke through to reveal a hard, true surface which was very good for batting. Nevertheless, England bowled with skill and enterprise all day and in taking eight Australian wickets for under 300 on the first day, the hosts have given themselves a fine opportunity to go on and win the match, thus levelling the series to set up what would be a mouthwatering finale at the Oval. CLICK HERE for the latest in-play markets and live odds Before then, they will need to bat well on Thursday when the forecast is pretty good with some spells of sunshine, conditions not too dissimilar to those Australia failed to make use of on day one. This is a good pitch and though Moeen Ali might be hopeful it will break up later in the match, there are runs to be made if England can get through the new ball and begin to put more miles in the legs of Pat Cummins and co.

"He's taken a WORLDIE of a catch!" 😍🌎



Brilliant from Bairstow! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Hbh58y82Kj — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 19, 2023

Without Nathan Lyon to control one end, England can stretch this Australia attack if able to keep wickets in hand and lay solid foundations. It might not be very Bazball, but with rain forecast for the weekend, posting a big first innings score and building a significant lead is imperative in order to allow Stokes to dictate terms thereafter. Mitchell Marsh was a 9/4 winner for these pages on day one, making a fine half-century, and we already have Stokes in the staking plan to do the same when England do come to bat. I certainly wouldn’t swap that position, and I thought it was telling how the likes of Marsh and Travis Head from numbers six and five respectively appeared to find batting much easier than the top order. Even though making 51, Labuschagne, batting at number three, had to work much harder for his runs than those who followed in the middle order. With that in mind, I did toy with the idea and playing overs on Harry Brook’s runs. However, I’m still not convinced by him against the short ball and I suspect Cummins in particular will look to give him a working over on a pitch offering decent pace. That doesn’t worry me with JONNY BAIRSTOW and buoyed by a brilliant catch to dismiss Marsh off the bowling of the impressive Chris Woakes on day one, I’m backing him to make a FIRST INNINGS FIFTY at 9/4. Bairstow has always been a confidence player. Given the full backing of Stokes and Brendon McCullum last summer, he ruled the world, and he marked his return from injury with a typically aggressive 78 in the first innings of the first Test in Birmingham. Since then, his keeping has really struggled, with the Yorkshireman putting down a spate of chances. Having been publicly backed by the likes of Stokes and James Anderson in the build-up to this fourth Test, he duly delivered with a crucial one-handed grab that derailed Australia's then realistic hopes of posting in excess of 400. Don’t be surprised if that feeds into his batting in expected favourable conditions, and likely shielded from the new ball, I don’t want to miss him. CLICK HERE to back Bairstow to make a fifty with Sky Bet