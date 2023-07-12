The Ashes: Analysis, past results and betting pointers for the fourth Test at Old Trafford

Overview:

The first Ashes Test match since cricket lost the great Shane Warne will leave many with a sense of sadness, as if a piece of Ashes furniture is missing.

Warne’s star was born on this very ground back in 1993 when the Australian’s first ball in Ashes cricket ripped past Mike Gatting’s defences. It would become known as the Ball of the Century.

30 years later and Warne would most certainly have approved of the cricket played this summer, Australia hard-nosed and efficient, England more attacking and carefree – both teams very good.

It's a great shame that Warne didn’t live to see Bazball – one suspects he would have approved – but a series already rivalling the 2005 edition that was the leg spinner's finest hour promises to deliver another thrilling chapter in cricket’s fiercest rivalry.

2019 Ashes: Australia won by 185 runs

Australia: 497-dec & 186-6dec

England: 301 & 197

Man of the Match: Steve Smith 211 & 82

Having been stunned by Ben Stokes’ Miracle of Headingley in the previous Test, Australia bounced back with a dominant display that saw them retain the Ashes at Old Trafford.

Big first innings runs proved decisive, Australia winning a good Toss and racking up a huge total as Steve Smith compiled a brilliant double-hundred to continue his stellar series.

England managed 301 in reply, but conditions slowly started to deteriorate and though they fought hard in their second innings, the hosts were unable to save the game as Australia finally broke their resistance late on the final day.