Ashes betting tips: England v Australia second Test in-play preview and best bets

Richard Mann has already bagged a 6/1 winner in the second Test, and he's now found two more bets for day two at the Gabba.
Cricket tips: Day two betting update
1.25pts Marnus Labuschagne to make a first innings fifty at 13/8 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook, Sky Bet)
0.75pt Marnus Labuschagne to make a first innings century at 5/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook, Sky Bet)
Joe Root set the record straight with a brilliant, defiant century – his first in Australia – on day one of the second Ashes Test to haul England to 325-9 at the close of play in Brisbane.
England found themselves in big trouble when Mitchell Starc reduced the tourists to 5-2, and then later 264-9, but with the help of Zak Crawley (76) and Jofra Archer (32), Root ensured his team will have runs to play with on the second day.
And they’ll need them, too, judging by what looks to be a really good surface at the Gabba. As ever at this venue, the bounce was true and consistent, and even when the lights took effect just before the third session, the pink ball didn’t really do that much either off the pitch or through the air.
Perhaps that was down to the fact that Australia were again reliant on one man with the ball, and when Starc – whose six wickets confirmed an early 6/1 winner for these pages – wasn't bowling, there was a clear drop-off in terms of skill and intensity.
That said, England were guilty of gifting wickets, namely Ben Stokes who ran himself out when calling for an improbable run, and earlier Harry Brook whose hack to slip wasn’t the only poor shot he played in another eventful but largely gormless stay at the crease.
The overriding feeling here is that this is a very good pitch. Facing the new ball might be tough, though that is always the case, and there will be a significant challenge to come for Australia when they come to bat under lights, but I would still expect the hosts to bat big.
This is certainly a better surface than the one we saw for the day-night Test on this ground in January, 2024 when the West Indies pulled off a memorable victory, and the weather is set fair for the next few days with another hot day forecast tomorrow.
Moreover, there is every chance this pitch will be at its best on day two, and as we always say about the pink ball, it can be unforgiving for the bowlers in those day sessions, especially with no frontline spinner to call upon.
The even-money with bet365 for Australia to claim a first-innings lead doesn’t look a bad bet at this stage, though I would prefer to wait for the change of innings to see what the Australia runs lines are.
For now, it’s the batsmen milestones that interest me, and MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE makes plenty of appeal.
Though somewhat going under the radar, Labuschagne made a classy half-century in the successful run chase in Perth, maintaining the strong form that saw him reel off five hundreds for Queensland before the start of this series.
Labuschagne is a class act, for my money just about the best in this home batting line-up, and a Test average in excess of fifty in Australia confirms what a tough nut to crack he is on home soil.
And this is very much Labuschagne’s turf, the Gabba being his home ground and affording him a big advantage on one of the bounciest pitches in Australia.
Indeed, and it shows in the numbers, with Labuschagne having made two hundreds and two fifties on this ground from 12 Test innings, with an average of 51.00. To add more meat to the bones, Labuschagne averages 63.86 against the pink ball, with four centuries, from only 15 innings.
As such, I’m happy to back LABUSCHAGNE TO MAKE A FIFTY at 13/8 and LABUSCHAGNE TO MAKE A CENTURY (5/1) on a second day that Australia could well dominate.
Posted at 14:00 GMT on 04/12/25
