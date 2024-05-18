Sporting Life
Fury is rocked onto the ropes (PA)
Fury is rocked onto the ropes (PA)

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk report: Usyk knocks down Fury on way to points win

By Sporting Life
00:37 · SAT May 19, 2024

Oleksandr Usyk is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world after earning a split decision points win against Tyson Fury.

Usyk survived a difficult middle portion of the fight to come on strong in a vital ninth round which saw Fury take a barely standing count before the bell arrived just in time to spare him.

It took all of his customary heart to stay on his feet but Fury appeared badly hurt and Usyk was not about to let up, dominating the remainder of the fight to win on the scorecards.

Having edged the early exchanges, Usyk looked to have been pegged back as Fury upped his tempo in the fifth then briefly rocked his man in the sixth, but Usyk found the answers as he has done throughout his career.

Usyk unleashes on Fury
Usyk unleashes on Fury

Come the ninth round the Ukranian was back on top and Fury had no answer when the barrage came, relying on the ropes and then the corner to keep him from hitting the canvas.

Fury could only engage in damage limitation through rounds 10 and 11 and come the 12th, one of Fury's more forceful blows was too late to turn the tide as Usyk unleashed right after left and took all the belts.

In the end it was a surprise to some that the decision was split, but the hand of the right man was raised.

