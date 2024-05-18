Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk report: Usyk knocks down Fury on way to points win

Usyk survived a difficult middle portion of the fight to come on strong in a vital ninth round which saw Fury take a barely standing count before the bell arrived just in time to spare him.

It took all of his customary heart to stay on his feet but Fury appeared badly hurt and Usyk was not about to let up, dominating the remainder of the fight to win on the scorecards.

Having edged the early exchanges, Usyk looked to have been pegged back as Fury upped his tempo in the fifth then briefly rocked his man in the sixth, but Usyk found the answers as he has done throughout his career.