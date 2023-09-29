Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk: Undisputed heavyweight title fight set for December in Saudi Arabia

Fury, the WBC champion, is currently prepared to take on UFC heavyweight king Ngannou on October 25 but will then immediately turn his attention to facing Ukraine's WBA, IBF and WBO boss will happen in Riyadh some eight weeks later on December 23.

🥊🙌 Tyson Fury is set to face Oleksandr Usyk on December 23 in Saudi Arabia with all the heavyweight belts on the line. Who wins? #furyusyk #usykfury pic.twitter.com/jJ9amIWhZr

He recently told TNT Sports: "The fans want it and if the money's there we'll do it. Why on in the world would I want to fight [Usyk] for no money, he's got zero personality, he's an ugly b******d with gappy teeth and he's half the size of me, so it's all to gain for him and nothing to gain for me, isn't it?

"If I beat him it's 'oh well he beat a middleweight', if he beats me then he beat the legendary Tyson Fury and it's for no money. And it's not just that, he was offered the fight in Wembley in April and he didn't take it, he ran away, looking for more money.

"I understand that everyone wants the most money possible, I do. This is prizefighting, we all want the biggest bag, and as much as people say it's about the belts, it's about my record or my legacy, no. It's about getting paid and getting laid."

But it appears now that the money is now right to get Fury into the ring and fight Usyk, who has defeated Anthony Joshua twice and Britain's Daniel Dubois in his last three outings.

Frank Warren said: "Delighted to finally get this fight signed. This is the biggest fight that could possibly be made in our sport. I have no doubt this will be the biggest boxing event of the century."