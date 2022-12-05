Tyson Fury says he will fight Oleksandr Usyk in a blockbuster world heavyweight title unification showdown early next year.

The ‘Gypsy King’ beat his old British rival Derek Chisora in 10 one-sided rounds to retain his WBC belt at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night. And Fury immediately called out Usyk, who was ringside in north London, yelling: “You’re next you little b***h. Let’s get it on.” Later Fury said the bout with Ukrainian Usyk, the reigning IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA champion, will probably take place in Saudi Arabia in February or March.

Face to Face 👀 pic.twitter.com/LqfiQmwkEl — Alexander Usyk (@usykaa) December 3, 2022

Plan B, Fury revealed, is Britain’s Joe Joyce, who currently holds the WBO interim heavyweight title and was also present at the Spurs ground. “I’m ready and willing to take on Usyk next,” said Fury. “Let’s give the fans one champion, one name, one face. “Usyk’s ready for the challenge. He came over tonight so fair play to him. I’m really looking forward to the challenge. “But if for whatever reason – sometimes the big fights don’t happen – then we’ll have Joe Joyce at Wembley. “But provided Usyk does happen then I’ll have him and then do Joe Joyce at Wembley. Why not?”

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk: Who is favourite and what are the odds? Tyson Fury is the odds-on favourite with Sky Bet at 1/2 to beat Usyk, who can be backed at 6/4. The draw is 20/1. Click here for all of Sky Bet's boxing odds

