Tyson Fury has demanded a £500million payday for a unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk and wants it arranging within the next week.

Usyk retained his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO belts after winning his rematch with Anthony Joshua on Saturday, while Fury, who retired after beating Dillian Whyte in April, holds the WBC belt. Promoter Frank Warren has said that a bout with Fury is “the only fight” Usyk wants and Fury has given until September 1 for it to be arranged. In an expletive-laden interview on TalkSPORT the 34-year-old, who claimed he was walking away from boxing less than a fortnight ago, said only “obscene money” would get him back in the ring.

I want £500m for Usyk.



This fight is purely about money.



If they want me to fight this unknown quantity they have to pay for that.

“I have made it clear I have retired from boxing and I am very happy doing that, however, I will come back but it has to be for an obscene amount of money,” he said. “Let’s face it, it is not Anthony Joshua, it is some foreigner who no one has ever heard of. If they want me to fight this unknown quantity and give him the chance to earn legendary status, then they have to pay for that. “They have got a week. This fight is purely about money, I am happily retired. If they want the Gypsy King to fight they have to pay an obscene amount of money.

Tyson Fury says he will remain retired unless an overseas site offer to fund the Oleksandr Usyk fight is confirmed within the next seven days…



