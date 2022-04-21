Boxing expert Chris Oliver previews Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte, with the champion fancied to stop a dangerous rival late on at Wembley.

Homecomings don't come much bigger than Tyson Fury's at Wembley on Saturday night. In a bout that sparked a world-record purse bid, 'The Gypsy King' defends his WBC belt in front of 94,000 fans against Dillian Whyte in the first ever lineal heavyweight championship fight between two Brits on UK soil. A lot has changed since Fury last fought on these shores nearly four years ago. He is no longer the comeback kid battling depression and obesity, he's back on top of the world after conquering America and Deontay Wilder in their epic trilogy. Much of the pre-fight talk has been about Whyte refusing to do any media engagements and not turning up to the press conference, which may not have been a bad idea given nobody is winning a war of words with the champion. However, it highlights what a draw Fury has become that he has attracted this record-breaking crowd pretty much on his own and that nearly all of them will be there to see him.

It's not only the build-up that is all about Fury, as how this fight plays out is seemingly also about how the unbeaten belt-holder chooses to approach it. While it seems certain that Whyte will be aggressive from the get-go and look to apply his roughhouse tactics, it's very much a guessing game as to which version of Fury we will see and that is what makes this such an intriguing event. The Fury that we became so used to seeing, the one that ended the long reign of Wladimir Klitschko, was one fleet of foot and full of tricks. A skilful switch-hitter, he made full use of his height and reach to make opponents miss and pay with reactions and footwork more akin to a middleweight than a 6'9" heavyweight. However, in his last two fights with Wilder, since joining up with trainer SugarHill Steward, the man from Morecambe has been more about seek-and-destroy. Planting his feet and looking to generate more power, Fury's switch in approach worked the oracle as he stopped Wilder in rounds seven and 11 respectively in their last two encounters. While that change in tack proved a masterstroke against Wilder, whose notorious power was nullified considerably when pushed backwards, looking to do something similar would play into Whyte's hands and level the playing the field somewhat. The 'old' Fury would have to been fancied to out-fox and outmanoeuvre the flat-footed challenger, but a tear-up is exactly what he wants, and the 'new' Fury may just be willing to oblige him. CLICK HERE for Sky Bet's Fury v Whyte markets Whyte a dangerous rival Despite being available at a top price of 9/2, Whyte is certainly no easy night's work for anyone and, unlike in the promotion, he will certainly play his part in the fight. The Brixton resident has waited an awful long time for this shot, having worked his way into the mandatory challenger's spot with good wins over the likes of former champion Joseph Parker (UD) and the previously unbeaten Oscar Rivas, as well as a pair of barn-burners with Dereck Chisora. A run of 11 wins between 2016 and 2019 was book-ended by losses to Anthony Joshua (TKO 7) and Alexander Povetkin (KO 5), but he gave a very good account of himself against the former and swiftly avenged the latter defeat next time out. That four-round battering of Povetkin in March last year was the last time we saw Whyte and he was in full-on destruction mode on that occasion, albeit it against a clearly faded former belt-holder.

Whyte celebrates his win over Povetkin

However, Fury is unbeaten in 32, with just the controversial draw in the first Wilder fight tarnishing his record, and he has to start as a very warm favourite. The aforementioned victory over Klitschko in the latter's back yard was superb and eclipses anything Whyte has achieved by some way. As does Fury's stoppage wins over Wilder in his last two outings, but how you rate Wilder as a fighter will probably determine whether you believe 1/5 about Fury here is fair or not. Wilder has an Olympic bronze medal to his name and, at the time of their first meeting, had defended his title seven times on his way to compiling a perfect 42-fight record, with a staggering 41 of those wins coming by knockout. That is some CV and beating the biggest puncher of his generation at his own game earned Fury huge plaudits. There are, however, plenty who believe Wilder was always overrated and had an easy time of things as champion, often looking lacklustre in the process. Fury better prepared It must also be noted that, although it was one of the most thrilling heavyweight fights in recent memory, Fury's latest performance against Wilder was far from perfect. Aside from being dropped twice in the fourth session, he was caught regularly and looked very basic for long periods as he desperately tried to finish a fatigued opponent who looked ready to go after three rounds. To counter that argument, his preparation was severely disrupted by his newly-born daughter being in intensive care and undergoing emergency surgery, because of which it is reported he may have only had four weeks of full training before that October contest. That version of Fury may not be able to produce another Houdini act in getting off the floor and pulling it out the bag against Whyte, but we can expect him to be much better prepared and closer to his best this time around. There is no doubt fights like that put miles on the clock, but those using that as a basis for siding with Whyte should be reminded that the underdog has been in more of those gruelling scraps and has also been knocked out twice. He's a year older at 34 and has more battle scars than the favourite.

