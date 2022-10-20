Fury will take on Chisora for a third time on December 3 after the collapse of negotiations for a money-spinning domestic showdown with Anthony Joshua earlier this month.

The bout against Chisora, whom Fury previously beat in 2011 and 2014, will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and represents the 34-year-old’s first fight since his sixth-round stoppage of another Brit, Dillian Whyte, in April.

The plan is to use Chisora, 38, to tune up for a proposed unification fight with Ukrainian Usyk, who beat Joshua for the second time in August, next year.

This contest does not have the allure of a blue-riband showdown with Joshua, but Fury insisted: “I’m not trying to sell this fight. I have offered the big guys the fights and they don’t want the smoke. Chisora took it because he has balls. These people know who they are.

“We tried to fight Joshua and Usyk and they didn’t want it. I have £10,000 in cash that I’ve collected from (promoter) Frank Warren because I bet him it that Joshua would not sign the contract.

“So I am now 10 grand up tax free – and that means more to me than £10million, because it is cash in my hand.”