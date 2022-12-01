It's the Gypsy King's first fight since a routine sixth-round stoppage of another domestic rival, Dillian Whyte, back in April and the third time he's faced Chisora during his unbeaten career.

Many boxing fans were disappointed at Fury's choice of opponent, who he beat twice in 2011 and 2014, following the collapse of negotiations for a money-spinning domestic showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Despite being a popular fighter that never ducks a challenge, Chisora has lost 12 of his 45 fights, including back-to-back defeats to Joseph Parker in 2021 and another to Oleksandr Usyk in 2020, and few feel he deserves a world title shot on the back of beating Kubrat Pulev back in July.

However, should Fury (32-0-1) win as he's heavily expected to then he's in talks to meet Usyk in an undisputed showdown early next year. The Ukranian is expected to be ringside this Saturday night.