Tyson Fury will face Derek Chisora on December 3
Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora III: Fight time, undercard, betting odds and TV channel details

By Sporting Life
14:08 · THU December 01, 2022

Tyson Fury returns to the ring to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Derek Chisora this weekend and we have all you need to know.

It's the Gypsy King's first fight since a routine sixth-round stoppage of another domestic rival, Dillian Whyte, back in April and the third time he's faced Chisora during his unbeaten career.

Many boxing fans were disappointed at Fury's choice of opponent, who he beat twice in 2011 and 2014, following the collapse of negotiations for a money-spinning domestic showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Despite being a popular fighter that never ducks a challenge, Chisora has lost 12 of his 45 fights, including back-to-back defeats to Joseph Parker in 2021 and another to Oleksandr Usyk in 2020, and few feel he deserves a world title shot on the back of beating Kubrat Pulev back in July.

However, should Fury (32-0-1) win as he's heavily expected to then he's in talks to meet Usyk in an undisputed showdown early next year. The Ukranian is expected to be ringside this Saturday night.

Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora 3: Who is favourite and what are the odds?

Tyson Fury is the overwhelming odds-on favourite with Sky Bet to retain his title and complete a trilogy whitewash over Derek Chisora.

  • Fury to win: 1/20
    By decision: 3/1
    By KO/TKO: 1/3
  • Chisora to win: 10/1
    By decision: 16/1
    By KO/TKO: 12/1
  • Draw: 25/1

Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora 3: Date, start time, TV channel and cost

This Trilogy fight is taking place on Saturday, December 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The undercard is expected to begin from around 5pm GMT, with the main event to start between 9.15pm and 9.40pm GMT - which is slightly earlier than usual due to the 'stadium fight curfew'.

This fight will be a pay-per-view event in the UK and will be shown on BT Sport Box Office. It will cost £26.95 and coverage will start at 6pm.

The clash will also be available to live stream on the BT Sport Box Office app.

You can also listen to the fight on talkSPORT.

Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora 3: Running order and undercard

  • Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora – for WBC heavyweight title
  • Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena – for WBA (Regular) heavyweight title
  • Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk – lightweight
  • Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky – light-heavyweight
  • Hosea Burton vs TBA – cruiserweight
  • Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti – super-featherweight
  • Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez – lightweight
