The WBC world heavyweight champion has accused Joshua of dodging their proposed fight and has now shifted his focus to another British rival in Chisora.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) first beat Del Boy by unanimous decision back in 2011 at Wembley Arena and then stopped him in the 10th round of their meeting three years later at the ExCel.

Whereas the Gypsy King went on to become become the greatest heavyweight boxer of his generation, Chisora (33-12, 23KOs) has continued his rollercoaster ride of gutsy defeats and career-reviving wins.

After two successive defeats on points to Joseph Parker in 2021 - which followed a unanimous decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk in 2020 - Chisora picked up his first win since 2019 earlier this year when overcoming Kubrat Pulev by split decision at the O2 Arena.

The 38-year-old last fought for the WBC crown against Vitali Klitschko in 2012 but few will give him any chance of upsetting Fury in what will probably be his last chance at becoming world champion.

That said, promoter Frank Warren told iFL TV: "Derek might give him more of a fight than Anthony Joshua - I just think he [AJ] is more vulnerable.

"It (the search for a new opponent) went on for three or four weeks and we struggled to get an opponent. Now we’ve got the highest-ranked opponent and that is Derek Chisora on December 3.

"Tyson would’ve had one fight in a year and we always expected that the fight in December would be [Oleksandr] Usyk but he’s not available. Now I hope that will be going on sometime in February. Tyson wants to fight before then and we want to get him out. We got sidetracked with the situation with AJ.”

Fury on AJ and Chisora

Reflecting on the collapse of his fight with Joshua, Fury told iD Boxing: "He didn't want the fight and didn't push it and didn't sign the contract In my opinion, and this is being brutally honest - lack of b***s from AJ and lack of being assertive.

"If you're a man, you be assertive with your team and make sure it's done."

Fury then handed a warning to Chisora, saying: "After his latest antics, I hope it is him. Unfortunately for him, if he signs a contract I'm going to have to severely smash his teeth in. We'll see.

"We're going to announce an opponent next week. There's four or five guys in the hat, a couple of southpaws in there, a couple of orthodox so we'll decide who it's going to be - there's a few contracts been sent out to different people.

"We want a good entertaining night. I'm doing a fight in December which I'm not looking past and who knows, I might retire again after it."

The antics Fury alluded to was their summer row when a Trilogy fight was first mooted, with Chisora hitting back at claims he turned down a £2million offer.

Chisora said that the British public are 'sick of his f***ing b***s***' and labelled Fury a 'confused man'.

