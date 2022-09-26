The Gypsy King had set the 5pm ultimatum on Friday night, insisting if the deal cannot be done he will walk away and find another opponent for his next WBC title defence.

Although Joshua's team had already verbally accepted Fury’s offer of a 60-40 purse split, promotor Eddie Hearn said there would be "no chance" the fight could be officially signed by Monday.

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist (24-3), who has enjoyed two heavyweight title reigns during his professional career, insisted on Sunday that he would sign the contract after his lawyers had done their bit but Fury (32-0-1) is done with waiting.

He said on social media: "Well guys, it's official. D-Day has come and gone, it's gone past 5'o'clock Monday and no contract has been signed.

"It's officially over for Joshua, he's now out in the cold with the wolf pack. Forget about it. Idiot, coward, s***house, bodybuilder. Always knew you didn't have the minerals to fight the Gyspy King. Regardless of what you say now, I don't really care. Good luck with your career and your life, end of."