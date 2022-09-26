Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
boxing icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua: Fury says world heavyweight title fight is off after Joshua fails to sign deal before 5pm Monday deadline

By Sporting Life
18:20 · MON September 26, 2022

Tyson Fury claims a potential world heavyweight title with Anthony Joshua fight in December is off after his rival failed to sign a deal before his Monday deadline.

The Gypsy King had set the 5pm ultimatum on Friday night, insisting if the deal cannot be done he will walk away and find another opponent for his next WBC title defence.

Although Joshua's team had already verbally accepted Fury’s offer of a 60-40 purse split, promotor Eddie Hearn said there would be "no chance" the fight could be officially signed by Monday.

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist (24-3), who has enjoyed two heavyweight title reigns during his professional career, insisted on Sunday that he would sign the contract after his lawyers had done their bit but Fury (32-0-1) is done with waiting.

He said on social media: "Well guys, it's official. D-Day has come and gone, it's gone past 5'o'clock Monday and no contract has been signed.

"It's officially over for Joshua, he's now out in the cold with the wolf pack. Forget about it. Idiot, coward, s***house, bodybuilder. Always knew you didn't have the minerals to fight the Gyspy King. Regardless of what you say now, I don't really care. Good luck with your career and your life, end of."

Boxing: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....