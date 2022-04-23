Almost six full rounds had passed without a moment of significance as the champion evaded a rival lacking in ideas, before Fury unleashed a brilliant right hand to send Whyte to the canvas with seconds remaining in the sixth.

Whyte got to his feet but was unstable as he fell to the ropes to regain his balance, and referee Mark Lyson quickly waved it off.

"I just want to say, I'm overwhelmed with the support," said Fury. "I cannot believe, 94,000 of my countrymen and women came here tonight to see me perform. I just want to say, from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much to every single person who bought a ticket, or stayed up late to watch it on TV.

"Dillian Whyte is a warrior, and I believe Dillian will be a world champion. But tonight he met a great in the sport. I'm one of the greatest heavyweights of all-time, and unfortunately for Dillian Whyte, he had to face me here tonight.

"There's no disgrace, it's a tough game, he's as strong as a bull and he's got the learn of a lion. But you're not messing with a mediocre heavyweight, you're messing with the best man on the planet, and you saw that tonight.

"I think Lennox Lewis could even be proud of that right uppercut tonight."