The Gypsy King was being interviewed by 'True Geordie' Brian Davis ahead of his trilogy fight with Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3, when he will defend his WBC heavyweight title.

Many boxing fans were disappointed at Fury's choice of opponent, who he beat twice in 2011 and 2014, following the collapse of negotiations for a money-spinning domestic showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Despite being a popular fighter that never ducks a challenge, Chisora has lost 12 of his 45 fights, including back-to-back defeats to Joseph Parker in 2021 and another to Oleksandr Usyk in 2020, and few feel he deserves a world title shot on the back of beating Kubrat Pulev back in July.

True Geordie has expressed these opinions himself on his social media channels so when given the opportunity to interview Fury, he constructively gave the reasons why he thought the bout with Chisora was 'a mismatch' that didn't generate enough excitement for fight fans.

The 32-year-old, who is soon to release a charity single in aid of men's mental health, was irked by the line of questioning, saying: "No matter what you say, or what people like you want to say about Derek Chisora, he's achieved more in boxing and in fighting than 10 men like you could ever achieve.

"So I'm not going to just let you sit here and slate somebody who's fought the best fighters of this era just because he's lost a few fights. It is what it is. I'll be fighting Chisora… and if you don't want to watch it then please don't, and if you do, tune in.

"And if you don't want to buy a ticket, don't buy a ticket. And if you do, be like the rest of the 50-odd, 60-odd thousand that's already bought tickets."

"Don't write Derek Chisora off, because you're only one punch away from victory or disaster."

At the end of the interview, Davis thanked Fury for appearing on the show only to be hit with this abusive tirade.