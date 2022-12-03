Referee Victor Loughlin stopped the fight during the tenth round, all of them won by Fury, as Chisora's brave resistance began to dwindle.

It was a one-sided fight from the opening bell and may raise questions as to why and how Chisora was allowed to spend almost 30 minutes being totally outclassed by a bigger and better fighter, who may now turn his attentions to Oleksandr Usyk.

Chisora meanwhile has now lost four of his last five fights and with his 39th birthday approaching, it remains to be seen whether this is his final act in the ring. If it is then it will again have demonstrated the toughness of Del Boy but that unwillingness to budge saw him face a long night of punishment from an opponent who is in a different league.

Fury, who retired from the sport in April, was beating Chisora for a third and surely final time and as a stepping stone towards a fight which Usyk which would justify the sort of pay-per-view price tag that was asked of boxing fans here.

If not Usyk then perhaps Joe Joyce, who stepped into the ring following the final bell, could be next for Fury, in a potential Wembley showdown. The sport would benefit from attention turning swiftly to that, and away from this.

Afterwards, Fury called out a grinning Usyk, snarling "You're next you little b***h. Let's get it on."