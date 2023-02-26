Two judges scored the bout in favour of Tyson Fury's brother 76-73, while the third saw it 75-74 in favour of Paul, who had surprisingly been the bookies favourite despite never previously fighting a professional boxer.

Fury extends his unbeaten record to 9-0 and said: "For the past two-and-half years, this is all that’s consumed my life. Tonight I made my own legacy – I am Tommy Fury.

"I had a dream I would win, people doubted me, but everyone can take note now. I had the world on me, pressure on my shoulders and I came through. This is a world title fight to me, this is my destiny, my fate.

"This is my first main event. If he wants a rematch, bring it on!

"Jake Paul took some good shots - he's a far better boxer than I thought he was."