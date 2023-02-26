Sporting Life
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul via split decision despite being knocked down by the YouTuber in the eighth round

By Sporting Life
23:41 · SUN February 26, 2023

Tommy Fury won his grudge match with YouTuber Jake Paul on a split decision despite being knocked down in the eighth and final round in Saudi Arabia.

Two judges scored the bout in favour of Tyson Fury's brother 76-73, while the third saw it 75-74 in favour of Paul, who had surprisingly been the bookies favourite despite never previously fighting a professional boxer.

Fury extends his unbeaten record to 9-0 and said: "For the past two-and-half years, this is all that’s consumed my life. Tonight I made my own legacy – I am Tommy Fury.

"I had a dream I would win, people doubted me, but everyone can take note now. I had the world on me, pressure on my shoulders and I came through. This is a world title fight to me, this is my destiny, my fate.

"This is my first main event. If he wants a rematch, bring it on!

"Jake Paul took some good shots - he's a far better boxer than I thought he was."

Paul said: “I felt flat – I got sick really bad twice in this camp, injured my arm. This wasn’t my best performance, but that’s no excuse. Don’t judge me by my wins, I’ll come back stronger.”

On rematch clause, he said: “100%. Let's run it back.”

