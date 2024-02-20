Sporting Life
Tyson Fury could fight Oleksandr Usyk for all the belts
Anthony Joshua is waiting in the wings behind Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

The road to undisputed and beyond: Navigating heavyweight boxing’s complicated landscape

By furyjoshua.com
13:21 · TUE February 20, 2024

Heavyweight boxing could be set for a golden age in 2024, but as ever the landscape of the sport’s marquee weight class is complicated. To say the least.

Thanks to all that investment from Saudi Arabia, the superfights we’ve dreamed of for years are now finally becoming reality. In prizefighting, money talks louder than anything else.

We finally have a road to crowning the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis 1999, and the best finally meeting the best on a regular basis.

Already this year we have a string of major bouts scheduled, kicking off with Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou on March 8.

Then of course it is that massive Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk blockbuster on May 18, with all of the titles on offer. After that though, things get interesting - or complicated - take your pick.

Here is how the world title picture stands right now, and what happens next:

Who are the world heavyweight champions?

Right now we have two kings - Fury and Usyk - and four widely recognised world heavyweight titles.

Fury is the WBC champion, while Usyk currently holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts.

All four governing bodies are totally bought into that Fury vs Usyk bout on May 18 being for all of the titles. So assuming it happens, and assuming it doesn’t end in a draw, we will get an undisputed king.

After that though it gets more complicated, mainly because it’s impossible for a fighter to meet all the requirements of all the bodies to face their mandatory contenders on a regular basis.

There is already talk that the IBF (International Boxing Federation) title will become vacant shortly after Fury vs Usyk. Which means that the undisputed king may not be undisputed for long.

This is because Fury and Usyk have a rematch clause in their contract, which means the winner of their first fight is not going to be available to face IBF mandatory contender Filip Hrgovic.

That Joshua vs Ngannou match on March 8 has no titles on the line, but there is still a lot riding on it. That is because the Saudis (led by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh) want the winner of that to face the Fury vs Usyk winner - again with everything on the line.

So what happens next?

We know that Joshua will fight Ngannou on March 8, and Fury will fight Usyk on May 18.

The smart money is on Joshua overcoming Ngannou, while Fury and Usyk are expected to move on to a rematch later in 2024. Which likely means the IBF title becomes vacant.

So the potential scenario is Joshua (who is next in the IBF rankings) stepping in to face Hrgovic for the vacant IBF title. Again, likely later in 2024.

If we then assume Fury vs Usyk 2 happens in late 2024, early 2025 could see another undisputed fight - fighters tbc. Maybe even Fury vs Joshua at last (insert emoji here)...

Whatever happens, as ever in boxing it will be entertaining, and pure theatre. Cross your fingers, and pass the popcorn…

