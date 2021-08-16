The 31-year-old's victory marked a 7/4 winner on another great night for our boxing expert Chris Oliver and he was adding Plant's IBF belt to the WBA Super, WBC and WBO ones he already held.

He was comfortably ahead on the scorecards when sending his rival to the canvas with a left-hook in the decisive round. Once Plant had regained his feet he sent him tumbling into the ropes with a right uppercut to finish the fight.

Plant had made a bright start and proved elusive through the early rounds before Canelo found his range and ground him down before the fireworks in the 11th.