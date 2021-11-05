Boxing expert Chris Oliver looks ahead to a massive Saturday which includes live action in the UK, plus Canelo v Plant in the US.

There is action from both sides of the Atlantic on BT Sport this weekend, with all eyes on Las Vegas as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez takes on Caleb Plant in the early hours of Sunday morning. The current pound-for-pound king bids to add another chapter to his incredible career by taking Plant's IBF belt to become the first ever undisputed champion in the super middleweight division. The supremely talented Mexican is a must-see attraction right now and is well worth the late night (or very early morning) for fans on these shores. There is added needle to this unification showdown as the pair exchanged heated words at the press conference to announce the fight before coming to blows on the stage. As Plant threw a left hand, Canelo slipped the shot before quickly countering to draw blood from the cheek of his opponent, and that could be a sign of things to come on fight night. The 1/10 favourite is an expert at making his opponent miss and pay, so Plant, who is as big as 7/1, can expect plenty more where that came from.

Writers have run out of superlatives when talking about Canelo and what he has achieved in his 16-year career en route to compiling a record of 56-1-2. He has been the biggest star in the sport since the retirement of Floyd Mayweather, who handed him his sole defeat in 2013, and his recent run of form has certainly justified his lofty status in the sport. Following his hotly-disputed draw and narrow points win in a pair of modern-day middleweight classics with Gennady Golovkin, Alvarez has rattled off six impressive victories, including stepping up to light heavyweight to brutally stop the big-punching Sergey Kovalev. Canelo then set his sights on cleaning up at 168lb after his pandemic-enforced break and will have done so in just 11 months if successful here. Despite a long career after turning professional at 16, the 31-year-old still seems to be improving and it is very hard to see a way he can be beaten in this division at the moment. British fans suggested the WBC champion Callum Smith would be too big for him, but Canelo bullied his much taller opponent around the ring on his way to a clear points decision. Then, we threw slick and tricky southpaw Billy Joe Saunders in Canelo's direction in the hope his smart footwork and silky skills could replicate what Mayweather did, but the Mexican dispatched the Englishman in eight rounds thanks to a crunching uppercut that broke the visitor's eye socket to take his WBO strap. Is Plant ready for rise in class? Now it is Plant's turn to attempt to solve this extremely tricky puzzle, and he is not lacking in confidence. Having gone through plenty of painful ordeals in his personal life, including losing his daughter at just 19 months old, he won't lack for mental fortitude and doesn't appear to be giving Canelo too much respect, as many have done in the past. He is buoyed by a perfect 21-fight record (12 early) and captured the title when upsetting, and twice dropping, Jose Uzcategui by picking up a unanimous decision victory in 2019. Three successful defences have followed, firstly battering an overmatched Mike Lee in three sessions then breaking down Vincent Feigenbutz for a 10-round stoppage, before an easy shutout points victory over former champion Caleb Truax in January this year.

The 29-year-old Plant is a smart mover with fast hands and likes to get his rapid combinations off before moving back out of range. Capable of boxing on the front or back foot, he is busy and boasts a good engine to keep it up over the championship distance. However, as good as he has looked in getting to this point, it has been against limited opposition compared to what he faces now, and this represents a huge step up in class. Whereas Canelo has bucked the current trend by taking on the best around time and time again over the last decade, Plant has yet to face a truly world-class opponent, let alone beat one, and that lack of experience at this level is a major concern for his supporters. Plant has a nice, fast jab and he is likely to try to make full use of it from the get-go, bearing in mind Saunders did have some success when jabbing and moving in May, albeit from the southpaw stance. The underdog is expected to start fast and look to get a foothold in the fight behind that lead left hand, aiming to push the favourite back. However, just as Saunders was gaining confidence and picking up a round two on the cards, Canelo found that brilliant uppercut to effectively end the fight and I can see a similar scenario playing out here. What's the best bet? The patient Canelo is a master at downloading the information in front of him and then executing whatever gameplan is required, having developed into such a well-rounded fighter who is now capable of winning in many ways. Conversely, it is hard to see a way Plant can win, without the required power to really trouble his granite-chinned opponent – and winning a points decision against the sport's biggest cash cow in Vegas appearing just as tough as Canelo's chin. The favourite has a devastating offence when letting go his thudding hooks, straight rights and uppercuts in rapid combinations to head and body but is also a superb counter puncher with lightning reflexes and tremendous upper body movement, allowing him to turn defence into attack in a flash. His ring generalship is second to none and the physical, and mental, pressure he applies can force Plant into a mistake at some point in the second half of the fight. It would be no great surprise to see the American pick up a few early rounds with his jab-and-move tactics, but once Canelo starts to work him out and close the gap, another stoppage victory for the Mexican (4/7) should be just around the corner. Plant is made of stern stuff and won't give up his unbeaten record without a fight, but Canelo can begin to break him down from the middle rounds and end it somewhere between ROUNDS 7-12 at 7/4. CLICK HERE to back Canelo to win in rounds 7-12 with Sky Bet

