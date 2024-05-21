Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
boxing icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury II: Heavyweight title rematch expected to take place in Riyadh in October

By Sporting Life
18:00 · TUE May 21, 2024

Tyson Fury will press ahead with a rematch with new heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk, which is expected to take place in Riyadh in October.

Usyk added Fury’s WBC belt to his WBA, WBO and IBF titles with a split decision victory that crowns him as the division’s first undisputed champion for almost a quarter of a century.

An enthralling contest full of momentum shifts, skill and courage ended with the first defeat of Fury’s career and with an immediate rematch clause written into the fighters’ contract, they will clash again later this year.

In the immediate aftermath, the Gypsy King said: “I’ve just had a fight. As you can see from my face, I’m pretty busted up and Usyk’s gone to hospital with a broken jaw. He’s busted up too.

“We punched f*** out of each other for 12 rounds, so I’ll go home, eat some food, drink a few beers, have some family time, walk the dog, go to the tip.

“I will regroup and then me and (promoter) Frank Warren will talk about what’s going to happen in the future. I’ll speak to the wife and kids and see what I want to do.

“If there’s going to be another fight in October, well then Rock’n Roll Sally. Get up!”

But his promoter Frank Warren has since told talkSPORT: "He's recuperating and his mood is that he wants the rematch and that's already signed for so it will happen."

Fury not thinking of retirement

Fury was convinced he had won the fight and indicated there is no thought of retirement having earned in the region of £100million for facing Usyk in the first meeting alone.

“I ain’t boxing because I’ve got no money, I’m boxing because I love it. I’m 36 in a few months. I’ve been boxing since I was a child,” he said.

“Where does it all end? Do I have a hundred fights and break down and end up in a wheelchair?

“While I’m still loving the game – and I was having fun in the there – then I will continue to do it. When I can’t do it any more, I’ll pack it up.”

Usyk will soon be stripped of the IBF belt for failing to meet their mandatory challenger, while the division’s Saudi paymasters will draft contingency plans for 2024 having intended for Fury and Anthony Joshua to meet twice with all the titles at stake.

More immediately, Fury’s camp will reflect on both his tactics and messaging in between rounds.

Lennox Lewis – Usyk’s predecessor as last undisputed heavyweight champion – felt that Fury was “boxing like he won the fight” and the 35-year-old pre-bout favourite admitted his corner had failed to provide the urgency needed given he was saved by the ropes and then the bell in the ninth.

While he spent most of the fight on the back foot against an opponent almost three stones lighter and six inches shorter, Usyk kept advancing and took control from the eighth onwards, although from the end of the sixth his straight left hand was landing with intent.

Corner to blame?

“If they’d said to me in the last round that ‘you’re down, go try and finish him’, I would have done. But everyone in the corner believed we were up,” Fury said.

“All I had to do was just keep boxing and doing what I was doing. Maybe keep my defence a little tighter, show a bit more focus and not so much messing around, but I was having fun in there.

“We put on a show for the fans. I’m proud of myself. I was hit and I was hurt and I rallied on back. That’s what the GK does.”

Boxing: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo