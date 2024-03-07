Sporting Life
Mike Tyson v Jake Paul: Heavyweight boxing legend to face Youtuber in Texas live on Netflix

By Sporting Life
15:16 · THU March 07, 2024

Mike Tyson will return to the ring this summer to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium in Texas which will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced the July 20 contest on Thursday, but there has been no clarification as to whether it will be an exhibition or a professional boxing match.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson (50-6, 44KOs) ended his stellar career in 2005 with defeat to Kevin McBride, but did take on old rival Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition in 2020.

Paul fought on the undercard of Tyson’s draw with Jones Jr in Los Angeles and has gone on to forge a boxing career in recent years, notably losing to Tommy Fury – the brother of Tyson Fury – in Diriyah last year.

Boxing great Tyson, who will turn 58 in June, said: “I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul.

“He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a “kid” can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.

“It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

Paul’s experience in boxing extends to 10 official bouts after he first stepped into the ring in 2018 to beat fellow YouTuber Deji Olatunji in a white-collar match at Manchester Arena.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons,” Paul (9-1, 6KOs) said.

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time.

“This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

