The 36-year-old will aim to extend her streak to 22 undefeated bouts on Saturday when she defends her undisputed lightweight champion status against Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at Wembley.

None of those contests, however, have taken place on home turf, despite a concerted effort by promoter Eddie Hearn to deliver the ‘Bray Bomber’ to Dublin.

“The only thing that can actually top what happened at Madison Square Garden would be a big homecoming final at Croke Park, 80,000 people,” Taylor, who in April won a split-decision fight with Amanda Serrano at the New York City venue, told the PA news agency.

They were the first women to headline a fight during the Garden’s 140-year history, selling out the venue and attracting another 1.5million viewers, setting a record for the most-watched women’s boxing match of all time.

“[Croke Park] would be the stuff of dreams, really,” continued Taylor. “I’ve been a professional boxer for six years and I haven’t actually fought at home, so I can’t wait to make that homecoming fight. I hope that can happen.”

Ideally, Hearn and Taylor would like it to be a rematch with Puerto Rican Serrano, with talks to stage a fight at the GAA HQ reportedly fizzling over the summer.