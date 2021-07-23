Boxing betting tips: Joe Joyce v Carlos Takam best bets for BT Sport bill

British Olympian Joe Joyce takes another important step in his pro career on Saturday, and boxing expert Chris Oliver fancies him to stop Carlos Takam.

Boxing tips: Saturday July 24 2pts Joe Joyce in rounds 7-12 6/4 (Sky Bet) 2pts Ekow Essuman by decision/technical decision 6/5 (Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Joe Joyce v Carlos Takam When: Saturday July 24 (UK), approx. 2200 BST Where: Wembley Arena Watch: BT Sport 1

As the Olympics get under way in Tokyo, it seems fitting that Britain's boxing star from the 2016 Games, JOE JOYCE, tops the bill at the Wembley Arena on Saturday, live on BT Sport. Joyce was very unlucky not to pick up gold in Rio, as he narrowly lost out to Tony Yoka in a close final bout, but he's not look back and now seeks to continue his rise up the heavyweight rankings as a professional against Carlos Takam this weekend. The 35-year-old had no time to waste when ditching the vest four years ago, but it has still been good to see the way he has been moved quickly in the paid ranks and has already claimed a few notable scalps in just 12 fights. He made light work of former title holder Bermane Stiverne (TKO 6) and dominated former challenger Bryant Jennings (UD 12), but it was his upset win against Daniel Dubois last time that really got people talking.

Full Fight Replay: Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce

I say upset because he was a 3/1 underdog, but it was no great surprise to many that Joyce, with all of his amateur pedigree, knew a bit too much for the young knockout specialist from Greenwich. Joyce's three biggest attributes were all on display that night as he forced his British rival to take a knee for the full count in round 10. He showed his granite chin by standing up to thumping blows of the man nicknamed 'Dynamite', the massive engine that earned him the 'Juggernaut' moniker, and the accurate jab that eventually fractured the eye socket of favourite after peppering that target from start to finish. Takam isn't the opponent Joyce wanted next, but the latter was the biggest loser in the Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury fight falling out of bed. Everything looked in place for a fascinating battle with Oleksandr Usyk to decide who would be next in line for the WBO belt, but when the all-British mega-fight fell through, Joshua opted to take up his mandatory with Usyk and left Joyce out in the cold. However, that doesn't mean Joyce (1/9) is in for an easy night's work against Takam, who may be an 8/1 shot but has mixed with the best around in his 45 outings (five losses, one draw). Alexander Povetkin took 10 rounds to get rid of him in 2014 and was given plenty to think about, as was Joseph Parker when earning a hard-fought decision over Takam in 2016, and the Cameroonian-Frenchman famously came in at just 10 days' notice to give Anthony Joshua a tough night before a controversial 10th-round stoppage four years ago. The end looked near for Takam when, despite being well on top, he was brutally taken out by Dereck Chisora in the eighth session in 2018, but four straight wins have followed and he is back for more against another top contender.

Carlos Takam after he was knocked out by Dereck Chisora

While Takam may not have been the number one choice of opponent, he may well prove to be the most exciting as we know he is going to 'bring the heat', as they say. The 40-year-old ploughs forward, looking to let go hooks and uppercuts with real intent, with a gas tank which enables him to maintain those aggressive tactics for long periods. Joyce is also relentless in his come-forward approach and although it is not always easy on the eye, his style is awkward to combat and very effective. The taller fighter by four and a half inches at 6'6", his work rate for a big man is impressive and, along with his formidable jab, he scores well with his hooks - both upstairs and down. In what should make for entertaining viewing, their similar approaches suggest they will meet each other head on and, with neither man known for their defence, it could be a case of which of the durable big men wilts first. Given his age, miles on the clock and three stoppage losses, you have fancy that man being Takam, as opposed to the younger, fresher favourite whose chin has yet to let him down. The Chisora stoppage defeat appeared to come from nowhere, suggesting Takam's engine may not quite be what it once was, and the way in which he tired late on against Jerry Forrest (UD 10) last time out in July 2020 only strengthens that argument. Joyce isn't the biggest puncher in the glamour division, but he lets them go often and accurately enough to wear down his veteran opponent for a 12th stoppage (from 13) at 4/9. If the home favourite isn't really intent on making a statement, a victory in the first half would be a runner at 11/5, but the methodical Joyce we are used to seeing is more likely to get the stoppage after the halfway mark (6/4). All of Takam's stoppage losses have come between ROUNDS 7-12 and that looks the way to go again here. Click here to back Joyce to win in rounds 7-12 with Sky Bet Best bet for the Joyce-Takam undercard Chris Jenkins defends his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles against unbeaten EKOW ESSUMAN in an intriguing chief support. Despite being the champion and vastly more experienced, Jenkins finds himself as the 5/2 outsider, but there are clear reasons for that having been dropped and cut in both fights since beating Johnny Garton for the British strap. Firstly, in a ninth-round technical decision victory over Paddy Gallagher and then again when halted due to a cut in the fourth (technical draw) last time against Liam Taylor. Also, that latest outing was 20 months ago and ring-rust must be a big concern for the Welshman, who turns 33 next month.

Ekow Essuman is fancied to win on points