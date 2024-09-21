Joshua vs Dubois weigh-in results: AJ on the button, Daniel beefs up

The weigh-in results are officially in the books and we have ourselves a FIGHT.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois will draw a record boxing crowd of more than 96,000 fans to Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, every single one of them expecting fireworks. Throw in a stellar undercard and an appearance from Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and this should be quite the event. But it is Joshua vs Dubois which absolutely tops the bill, with AJ (28-3) bidding to join the likes of Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield as a three-time world heavyweight champion.

For Dubois (21-2), an upset win here would absolutely cement his place at boxing’s top table, after he acquired the title vacated by Oleksandr Usyk earlier this year. Joshua and Dubois official weights Friday evening’s weigh-in took place in the iconic surroundings of London’s Trafalgar Square, and Dubois was first to the scales. He weighed in at just over 248lbs (17st 10lbs) - around 3lbs heavier than he had been for his brilliant win over Filip Hrgovic in June. Joshua meanwhile tipped the scales at just over 252lbs (18st) - a mere few ounces lighter than he was for the two-round demolition job on Francis Ngannou in March. There is much at stake for these two men looking ahead to what happens after Saturday, with the heavyweight division returning to former glories thanks to a massive cash injection from Turki Alalshikh and Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

The winner on Saturday night is likely to get a shot at the winner of that December 21 rematch pitting Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There are three broadcasters showing Saturday night’s fight on PPV in the UK - Sky Sports Box Office, TNT Sports Box Office and DAZN PPV. Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at around 11pm local UK time. That is midnight CET, 6pm on the East Coast of the United States or 3pm PST on the West Coast. Joshua v Dubois: Big fight details and TV coverage When and where: Wembley Stadium on Saturday Sept 21

: Undercard 1815 BST, Main Event approx 2300 BST TV channel and cost: Sky Sports Box Office (£19.95) and TNT Sports Box Office (£19.99)