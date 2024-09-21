Sporting Life
Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois
Joshua vs Dubois weigh-in results: AJ on the button, Daniel beefs up

By furyjoshua.com
10:23 · SAT September 21, 2024

The weigh-in results are officially in the books and we have ourselves a FIGHT.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois will draw a record boxing crowd of more than 96,000 fans to Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, every single one of them expecting fireworks.

Throw in a stellar undercard and an appearance from Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and this should be quite the event.

But it is Joshua vs Dubois which absolutely tops the bill, with AJ (28-3) bidding to join the likes of Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield as a three-time world heavyweight champion.

ALSO READ: JOSHUA v DUBOIS BIG FIGHT TIPS

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois


For Dubois (21-2), an upset win here would absolutely cement his place at boxing’s top table, after he acquired the title vacated by Oleksandr Usyk earlier this year.

Joshua and Dubois official weights

Friday evening’s weigh-in took place in the iconic surroundings of London’s Trafalgar Square, and Dubois was first to the scales. He weighed in at just over 248lbs (17st 10lbs) - around 3lbs heavier than he had been for his brilliant win over Filip Hrgovic in June.

Joshua meanwhile tipped the scales at just over 252lbs (18st) - a mere few ounces lighter than he was for the two-round demolition job on Francis Ngannou in March.

There is much at stake for these two men looking ahead to what happens after Saturday, with the heavyweight division returning to former glories thanks to a massive cash injection from Turki Alalshikh and Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

ALSO READ: JOSHUA v DUBOIS THE BIG QUESTIONS

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois


The winner on Saturday night is likely to get a shot at the winner of that December 21 rematch pitting Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

There are three broadcasters showing Saturday night’s fight on PPV in the UK - Sky Sports Box Office, TNT Sports Box Office and DAZN PPV.

Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at around 11pm local UK time. That is midnight CET, 6pm on the East Coast of the United States or 3pm PST on the West Coast.

Joshua v Dubois: Big fight details and TV coverage

  • When and where: Wembley Stadium on Saturday Sept 21
  • Start time: Undercard 1815 BST, Main Event approx 2300 BST
  • TV channel and cost: Sky Sports Box Office (£19.95) and TNT Sports Box Office (£19.99)

Joshua vs Dubois: Full fight card

  • MAIN EVENT: Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois
    IBF heavyweight world title
  • Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis
  • Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson
    WBO 'interim' light-heavyweight belt
  • Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington
    IBF super-featherweight world title
  • Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz
  • Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley
Fetching latest games....