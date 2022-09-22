Joe Joyce feels he will catapult himself into the elite mix at heavyweight by becoming the first fighter to stop former world champion Joseph Parker.

While he has won all 14 professional contests since claiming Olympic silver in 2016, Joyce’s feats can sometimes slip under the radar with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fighting on the biggest stages. The Londoner can move out of his British compatriots’ shadows and claim the vacant WBO interim title at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night but getting his hand raised is not his only focus. As he bids to move into a mandatory position to take on WBA, IBF and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk, Joyce believes beating his New Zealand rival inside the distance will put the rest of the division on notice. He told the PA news agency: “I’ve always felt like I’m going somewhere in boxing. All I felt like I had to do was win fights. “I’ve been levelling up here and there, taking the strategic routes with good fighters on the way up. Now I’m at the top of the rankings with the WBO and fighting against a great fighter in Joseph Parker.

Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker: Big fight details When, where and TV channel This big night of boxing will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, September 24, with the undercard starting at around 4.30pm and the main event expected to take place around 10.30pm. The action will be screened on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and will cost £19.95, but you can listen to the fight for free on talkSPORT. Who is the favourite? Joyce to win: 1/2

By decision: 11/8 By KO/TKO: 5/2 Parker to win: 7/4

Draw: 16/1