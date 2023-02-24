Tyson Fury believes his brother Tommy can have a boxing career to be proud of ahead of his showdown with Jake Paul while Mike Tyson is backing the Youtuber for victory.

This Sunday's pay-per-view fight at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia, which will cost fans £19.95 to watch on BT Sport Box Office, has predictably drawn scorn from the boxing purists. A victory for bookies favourite Paul, who is reportedly set to bank a $3.2million purse guarantee and 65% of the PPV sales, will controversially earn him a WBC ranking and leave Tommy Fury's reputation as a boxer in tatters. Although a guaranteed $2million pay day as well as 35% of the PPV revenue will more than soften the blow from a financial perspective, a career he once dreamed of before he entered the celebrity world will probably be unsalvageable after just nine fights. But heavyweight king Tyson Fury said: "I remember Tommy telling me when he was 11 years old, he wanted to be a boxer, he wanted to be high profile. He said to me it’s probably unlikely because lightning doesn’t strike twice in one family. I told him it does. "Here he is today on the brink of making millions of dollars, even double millions if he wins - when he wins. I'm very proud of him."

"100% Tommy is going to win" @Tyson_Fury is 'proud' of brother Tommy Fury going into his fight with Jake Paul 🥊#PaulFury | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/AQzWjRXabt — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 23, 2023

It is also double-or-nothing for both men after Fury’s dad John Fury accepted Paul’s offer at Thursday’s press conference in Saudi Arabia. Fury (8-0, 4KOs) said: “I am in boxing and have goals to be a world champion, so if I am to do that, I can’t be dodging people like Jake Paul. Believe you me the past two fights didn’t happen because of it being out of my hands. “Third time’s a charm and we’re here. I’m in super fit condition and I am ready to go and put this all to bed. “For the last two-and-a-half years all it has been is, ‘when are you fighting Jake Paul?’ and to even mention my name in the same sentence as that is disrespectful to me who has been boxing my whole life. I am going to clinically knock this guy out early.”

“On Sunday night, you have a 23-year-old fresh, young, proper fighter. … I’m not a 50 year old man.”@tommytntfury is different than @jakepaul’s past opponents. #PaulFury pic.twitter.com/4LTgIxhytG — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 23, 2023

John Fury insisted: “He (Tommy) has been under pressure right from the off but this kid survives on pressure and believe me I wouldn’t have my son sat here if I didn’t think he could deliver. “There is no way in this entire world my son would disgrace our great champion in Tyson Fury so in this great county you will see something special.” Paul highlighted the type of journeymen boxers Fury has faced after he dealt with criticism of his own opponents, which include ex-NBA player Nate Robinson and MMA athletes Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley. Cleveland-born Paul added: “He is a good boxer, I give him that credit. He is fast, he has got length and is strong. “He looks like the Michelin man or something, but there’s nothing he can do to stop me. He doesn’t have power. He couldn’t knock Daniel Bocianski, or knock out the taxi drivers he has been put in there with. “He has never been put in there with someone who wasn’t there to lose.”

All or nothing... a 'delicious' deal 👀💸



It's all heating up between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury 🥊#PaulFury | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/6PzoKOY1l2 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 23, 2023

Meanwhile Mike Tyson is backing Paul, telling Boxing Social: “I’ve never seen Fury fight, I don’t think he’ll be able to beat Jake Paul. "Jake Paul is getting better and better as he fights and I don’t know if they brought him over here to lose – we’re going to find out. Somebody is getting knocked out, somebody is going down. Someone’s 0 has got to go.”

Mike Tyson not wanting to get involved when his name was brought up during the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury trash talk… pic.twitter.com/7SLTxeSO1J — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 23, 2023