The popular heavyweight is out in Saudi Arabia to help promote Sunday night's eight-round fight between the pair in Riyadh, which will be screened on BT Sport Box Office (2200 GMT), and shared his views on a number of topics surrounding the changing landscape of boxing.

Paul has won all six of his contests but his CV is restricted to a fellow YouTuber, an ex-NBA player and three mixed martial arts fighters – including two wins over Tyron Woodley - so the younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson will be his first opponent from a boxing background.

Fury (8-0, 4KO) has also enjoyed an unbeaten start to his career but recently conceded that he'd have to retire from boxing at the age of 23 if he suffered the ignomy of losing to a Youtuber.

Nevertheless, Paul is the marginal bookies favourite and Chisora can see it being very close.

The 39-year-old, who lost to Tyson Fury in December, told the Daily Mirror: "Jake right now looks to be the favourite. So all the odds are favouring Jake and everything, all the fans are saying 'Jake, Jake, Jake'. But I've got a feeling that Jake might get stopped by Tommy but if that happens then 'oh wow'.

"But if it goes the other way around, then Jesus Christ it's not great. Everybody's saying 'Jake, Jake, Jake' and I think what's happening right now is that Jake's confidence is so high up that he's brushing off Tommy easy."

"There's been so much back-and-forth trash talking and it's happening now. I like Tommy Fury, I like Jake, I like everybody because they're just young guys who are trying to make a living."

Despite being a fan of the entertainment that Paul brings, Chisora disagrees with last week's announcement that he'd receive a WBC ranking in the cruiserweight division if he emerges victorious on Sunday.

He said: "I don't think he'd deserve it. It's hard enough for real boxers to earn those rankings. But then WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman decides to give double ranking because he's getting some greens in his back pocket. No, that is a disgrace to boxing. That is unfair."