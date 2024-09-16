Heavyweight boxing rankings for every governing body ahead of Joshua vs Dubois

Heavyweight boxing’s rankings make for the most complicated of sporting landscapes.

With four accepted governing bodies and SEVEN titles potentially on the line for major fights, you’d be forgiven for wondering what on earth is going on.

This most political of games provides high drama out of the ring as well as inside it, and its marquee weight division is the biggest story of all.

This Saturday night at Wembley Stadium, we get the latest heavyweight title fight with Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois for the IBF belt currently held by Dubois.

Then in December we get that eagerly-awaited Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury rematch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Latest Heavyweight Rankings

As of now, the rankings from all the major governing bodies look like this:

WBC: World Boxing Council

Champion: Oleksandr Uysk (UKR)

Tyson Fury (GBR) Agit Kabayel (GER) Martin Bakole (DRC) Zhilei Zhang (CHN) Efe Ajagba (NGA) Bakhodir Jalolov (UZB) Frank Sanchez (CUB) Fabio Wardley (GBR) Arslanbek Makhmudov (RUS) Filip Hrgovic (CRO) Luis Ortiz (CUB) Otto Wallin (SWE) Deontay Wilder (USA) Andy Ruiz (USA) Jared Anderson (USA)

WBA: World Boxing Association

Super Champion: Oleksandr Usyk (UKR)

Regular Champion: Manuel Charr (GER)

Martin Bakole (DRC) Tyson Fury (GBR) Michael Hunter (USA) Lenier Pero (CUB) Mike Perez (CUB) Agit Kabayel (GER) Zhilei Zhang (CHN) Kubrat Pulev (BUL) Fabio Wardley (GBR) Cassius Chaney (USA) Luis Ortiz (CUB) Dereck Chisora (GBR) Jarrell Miller (USA) Jonathan Guidry (USA) Ivan Dychko (KAZ)

IBF: International Boxing Federation

Champion: Daniel Dubois (GBR)

Not Rated Not Rated Anthony Joshua (GBR) Agit Kabayel (GER) Martin Bakole (DRC) Zhilei Zhang (CHN) Frank Sanchez (CUB) Efe Ajagba (NGA) Filip Hrgovic (CRO) Dereck Chisora (GBR) Otto Wallin (SWE) Fabio Wardley (GBR) Jared Anderson (USA) Guido Vianello (ITA) Justis Huni (AUS)

WBO: World Boxing Organization

Champion: Oleksandr Usyk (UKR)

Interim Champion: Joseph Parker (NZL)

Anthony Joshua (GBR) Tyson Fury (GBR) Zhilei Zhang (CHN) Martin Bakole (DRC) Agit Kabayel (GER) Justis Huni (AUS) Moses Itauma (GBR) Fabio Wardley (GBR) Efe Ajagba (NGA) Filip Hrgovic (CRO) Jared Anderson (USA) Nelson Hysa (ALB) Jermaine Franklin (USA) Dereck Chisora (GBR) Bakhodir Jalolov (UZB)

Ring Magazine

Champion: Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury (GBR) Anthony Joshua Joseph Parker (NZL) Zhilei Zhang (CHN) Agit Kabayel (GER) Daniel Dubois (GBR) Martin Bakole (DRC) Filip Hrgovic (CRO) Efe Ajagba (NG) Justis Huni (AUS)

Lineal Heavyweight Champion

The lineal heavyweight champion is the title given to 'the man who beat the man'. It’s a moniker currently held by Usyk after that sensational win over previous champion Fury back in May. It will be on the line again for their rematch in December.

Undisputed Heavyweight Champion

Right now there is no undisputed heavyweight boxing champion. Usyk’s reign in the summer was a short-lived one - he vacated the IBF belt soon after his win over Fury.

