Day of Reckoning: The big questions ahead of Riyadh boxing bonanza

On Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, one of the most star-studded boxing bills in recent years will go down in Riyadh.

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder will top a show dripping with heavyweight talent, as well as superstars like Dmitry Bivol. Furyjoshua.com asks, and answers, some of the big questions ahead of fight night. This is a huge night of boxing in Saudi with some amazing talent. Which fight are you most excited to see? Some of boxing’s biggest names have been lured to the Kingdom for a frankly outrageous eight-fight card. All eyes will be on Deontay Wilder, the wrecking ball heavyweight who has seen less than a round of competitive action since that memorable trilogy with Tyson Fury. He fights Joseph Parker, a useful former WBO world champion who has been part of Team Fury for several years. Parker is big, brave and game but crucially he is not elusive and that might cost him against Wilder, who is arguably the hardest ‘pound-for-pound’ puncher in the sport. It will be interesting to see how much Wilder – who is 43-2-1 (42) – has left at the age of 38. Then we have Anthony Joshua in the co-main event. AJ faces a decent test himself against Otto Wallin, a capable Swede who has only lost once in 27 fights. Joshua has notched a couple of low-key wins over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius so far in 2023, and would no doubt love to end the year with a bang. Joshua’s critics feel he has not been the same fighter since that stunning loss to Andy Ruiz in 2019, but he keeps on grinding and looks set for another enormous payday in 2024 if everything goes to plan here. That is because Joshua and Wilder, finally, will fight in Saudi Arabia on March 9 – as long as they both win on December 23.

AJ and Wilder have seemingly been on a collision course to face each other for years. How realistic is it that they will box in 2024 if they both come through in Riyadh? Never say never in boxing, but this now feels like a done deal. It’s a huge fight and should they box March, the Brit and the American will touch gloves just three weeks after Fury and Oleksandr Usyk meet to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. So in terms of the bigger picture, this is a hugely significant time for heavyweight boxing. From looking moribund just a few years ago, it is suddenly full of possibilities and this is obviously good news for the sport and for the fans. And if they do fight next year, who starts as favourite and why? You can make convincing arguments for both men, and that is probably why one UK bookmaker has Wilder priced up at 5/6 at the time of writing to win any clash between the pair, with the Londoner an even-money chance. This has the feel of a real 50/50 showdown, what the Vegas old timers might call a pick'em fight. Joshua is the better boxer and superior in terms of the fundamentals, but the Alabaman has a clear edge when it comes to punching power. Wilder can look very crude in there despite all of his experience, but he has built a very successful career on his powerful right hand getting him out of jail time and time again. Joshua has a complicated legacy. He is an Olympic gold medallist and former two-time world heavyweight champion who has acquired incredible wealth from boxing. Yet his deep respect for his sport’s decorated history means he has often studied those who came before him, and he knows he probably needs to win the heavyweight belts again to be remembered among the best. Joshua once said – ironically in a presser before his first professional defeat by Ruiz – "The people who lose and don’t perform, don’t go down in history" and so he will be laser-focused on taking care of business against Wallin and then Wilder in the next three months.

Deontay Wilder faces Joseph Parker in Riyadh

Joshua and Wilder are the biggest names on the bill. However, who are the heavyweights to look out for on this card who are perhaps flying a bit under the radar? This is an undercard loaded with intrigue. Filip Hrgovic is world-class and will showcase his skills, while the 18-0 Arslanbek Makhmudov also boxes and he looks a real prospect. Purists should also marvel at the smooth skills of the 23-0 Frank Sanchez. The fight that could steal the whole show is actually Daniel Dubois against Jarrell Miller. Miller is a disgraced drug cheat, and it says much about the sport that he is able to fight here for big money despite his chequered past – but here we are. That aside, ‘Big Baby’ is unbeaten and will see this bill as his chance to rejoin the heavyweight top table (he was due to fight AJ in the summer of 2019 before testing positive for PEDs). Dubois is looking to rebound after a controversial defeat by Usyk last time out, and both men can punch and like to fight on the front foot. In terms of personality, they could not be any less alike. Miller is a brash New Yorker who has been very vocal in the lead up, but Dubois prefers to do his talking in the ring and this fight could be a real showstopper. AJ has said there has never been a card like it. Has there ever been a better one in years gone by? This is some card – no doubt about it. In the modern era, it is difficult to think of any bill which compares. In fact, you might have to rewind all the way back to 1979 and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Don King earned a reputation for putting on some stacked cards in the 1980s and 1990s, but this one from September 1979 might have been the best of the lot. Headlining was Larry Holmes, then WBC heavyweight champ, in a rematch against Earnie ‘The Acorn’ Shavers. The incomparable Sugar Ray Leonard was also on the bill against Andy Price, while old ‘Hands of Stone’ himself Roberto Duran boxed Zeferino Gonzalez. If that wasn’t enough, legendary Puerto Rican Wilfredo ‘Bazooka’ Gomez defended his WBC super-bantamweight crown against Carlos Mendoza. One card, four future Hall of Famers. Amazing when you think about it. Whatever you might think of King as a person, the Dapper Don provided some great undercards back in the day. Mike Tyson v Evander Holyfield I is another card which sticks in the memory. As well as Holyfield producing a seismic shock in the main event to win the WBA heavyweight world title by stopping Tyson, Michael Moorer defended his IBF heavyweight world title by beating Frans Botha, while Henry Akinwande boxed Alexander Zolkin for the WBO heavyweight world title. The brilliant – and then unbeaten – Ricardo ‘Finito’ Lopez was also on the card alongside female boxing pioneer Christy Martin. Dmitry Bivol is on the card. The Russian's career should have skyrocketed after he beat Canelo Alvarez in May 2022, but he has boxed just once since. What's the story? Bivol was just magnificent in beating Canelo, controlling the distance and comprehensively outboxing a modern great for a deserved win on the cards. He followed that up with another punch-perfect display against Gilberto Ramirez in November 2022, and then seemed to disappear off the scene. The good news is he has not gone off the rails or fallen out of love with the sport. The truth is he has been injured and fights in Saudi against Manchester’s Lyndon Arthur. The plan is for Bivol to come through that and then box the winner of Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith in 2024. Bivol v Beterbiev is one of the hottest fights out there, so fingers crossed they can get that over the line next year.

Dimitry Bivol