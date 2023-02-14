Liverpool star Smith produced a devastating fourth-round stoppage to win their middleweight grudge clash in Manchester last month and the British rivals are now expected to meet at Anfield.

Eubank Jr's team were initially considering an appeal to the British Boxing Board of Control after alleging his opponent made contact with an elbow during the decisive flurry of shots that led to the first knockdown, but they eventually decided against it and instead activated a rematch clause.

"This morning I activated the rematch clause via my lawyers and sent to my promoters," Eubank said on Tuesday.

Smith has previously laughed off the elbow accusations, telling Sky Sports: "They are clutching at straws. As much as it might be a shock for people to see Chris sitting on his backside like that, just take it on the chin.

"People are forgetting I fought him at 160lbs. He came in at 159lbs. If he's struggling that bad, come in at 160lbs. A pound is a lot when you're tight at the weight. A pound is an awful lot. You're not stupid. Why give away an extra pound? I fought him at his weight. I didn't drag him to no catchweight. I fought Chris at Chris' natural best weight, 160lbs.

"Keep hitting me with the comments, but let me tell you this - I'll do the exact same in the rematch."

