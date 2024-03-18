Sporting Life
Boxing Schedule: Five megafights you cannot miss including Fury, Canelo and Inoue

By furyjoshua.com
17:14 · MON March 18, 2024

The boxing schedule as we head deeper into 2024 has never looked better with all of the sport’s biggest names coming out to play.

The next three months see some absolutely blockbusting matchups confirmed - including a showdown which should deliver the sport’s first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999.

Graham Shaw of Furyjoshua.com looks at what is in store in the coming weeks, and picks out five of the best superfights about to hit our TV screens.

1. Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia - April 20, New York

Much of the build-up to this one so far has centred on Garcia’s social media meltdowns, but if this fight actually takes place it should be a beauty.

While the supremely skilled and unbeaten Haney is a tough nut to crack, Garcia’s whipping left hooks might just be the weapon to test his chin come April 20 in Brooklyn.

Haney puts his super-lightweight world title on the line for a matchup which should be fun while it lasts. His Mayweather-like defensive skills against the offensive storm which ‘King Ryan’ will throw at him.

UK viewers will be able to catch it all on DAZN.

Sky Bet odds: Haney 1/8, Garcia 5/1, draw 20/1
Click here for more big-fight markets & odds

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia

2. Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia - May 4, Las Vegas

Boxing’s PPV cash cow is back, for an all-Mexican showdown with the unbeaten Jaime Munguia (43-0) on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas. Beautiful.

Okay, it’s not the blockbusting David Benavidez that so many fans want, but Munguia should at least provide an entertaining scrap. And Canelo on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Vegas is a must-see event.

Much of the talk before this bout was announced was the potential for ‘Canelo’ to walk away from his deal with PBC (and therefore that new partnership with Amazon Prime Video). He eventually stuck with them on what is apparently a one-fight deal.

But the good news for UK fight fans is that DAZN also has a piece of the pie here, so the bout will be available to view on these shores as well.

All of Canelo’s super-middleweight titles will be on the line in this battle for undisputed at 168lbs.

Sky Bet odds: Canelo 1/7, Munguia 9/2, draw 22/1
Click here for more big-fight markets & odds

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez

3. Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery - May 6, Tokyo

Okay, so Inoue will be expected to win this one. He’s expected to win every fight he takes in, there’s a reason the Japanese superstar heads most P4P lists these days and is the undisputed world super-bantamweight king.

‘The Monster’ is a thing of terrifying beauty - beautiful to watch, terrifying if you are in the opposite corner. His skills have made him must-see TV and the good news is that UK fans will be able to catch this one live on Sky Sports.

Sky Bet odds: Inoue 1/10, Nery 6/1, draw 20/1
Click here for more big-fight markets & odds

Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery
Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery

4. Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk - May 18, Riyadh

Now to the biggest fight of all - the battle for all of the heavyweight marbles in Saudi Arabia in May.

This one of course had been scheduled initially for February 17, until Fury sustained a cut eye in sparring just a couple of weeks out.

It’s a fascinating matchup, Fury’s immense size and skill against the incredible cojones and sublime ring IQ of the unbeaten Usyk.

All of the world heavyweight titles are on the line - Fury is the WBC and lineal king while Usyk holds the IBF, WBA, WBO and Ring magazine belts.

The great news for UK fans is that there are multiple options to watch this one - it will air on Sky Sports, TNT Sports AND DAZN.

Sky Bet odds: Fury 5/6, Usyk 1/1, draw 12/1
Click here for more big-fight markets & odds

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk

5. Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 - May 25, Leeds

The wait for this rematch has been long and painful, and it will now be a little longer.

Last week we got the news that the initial April 27 date for this all-British blockbuster is off due to an injury for Taylor. Now it will go down in Leeds in late May.

The first meeting between these two was hugely controversial as Taylor claimed the most disputed of decisions in Glasgow in 2022.

Now, finally they will get it on again, and if the press tour a few weeks ago was anything to go by, it will be packed with beef and spice on fight night.

It should be an absolute beauty with so much acrimony held over from that first meeting, and UK fans will be able to catch it all on DAZN.

Sky Bet odds: Taylor 4/5, Catterall 1/1, draw 12/1
Click here for more big-fight markets & odds

Jack Catterall vs Josh Taylor
Jack Catterall vs Josh Taylor

