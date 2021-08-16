Boxing on TV: UK channel and stream details for big upcoming fights including Joshua v Usyk & Fury v Wilder III

Furyjoshua.com gives the latest on the UK landscape, and details of the major fights coming up that you can watch on TV.

Great news if you want to watch fights on TV or stream on a multitude of different available devices and platforms.

DAZN’s new five-year deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing means we now have three major domestic players all regularly broadcasting the sport.

Big boxing fights coming up on TV in the UK

This guide is not intended to be exhaustive - it tells you when the major events are taking place and where you can watch them.

September 10, 2021 (Klagenfurt - DAZN)

Filip Hrgovic vs Marko Radonjic

September 10, 2021 (London - BT Sport, YouTube)

Louie Lynn vs Amin Jahanzeb

September 11, 2021 (Barcelona - DAZN)

Kerman Lejarraga vs Dylan Charrat

September 11, 2021 (London - BT Sport)

Callum Johnson vs Marko Nikolic

Denzel Bentley vs Andrew Robinson

September 11, 2021 (Tucson - Sky Sports)

Oscar Valdez vs Robson Conceicao

September 11, 2021 (Hollywood, Florida - FITE TV)

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort

Anderson Silva v Tito Ortiz

David Haye vs Joe Fournier

September 25, 2021 (London - Sky Sports Box Office)

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk

Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic

Callum Smith vs Lenin Castillo

October 1, 2021 (Milan - DAZN)

Daniele Scardina vs Juergen Doberstein

October 2, 2021 (London - Sky Sports)

​​Chris Eubank Jr vs Sven Elbir

David Avanesyan vs Liam Taylor

October 9, 2021 (Liverpool - DAZN)

Liam Smith vs Anthony Fowler

Ted Cheeseman vs Troy Williamson

Shannon Courtenay vs Jamie Mitchell

October 9, 2021 (Las Vegas - BT Sport Box Office)

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3

Robert Helenius vs Adam Kownacki 2

Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez

Jared Anderson vs Vladimir Tereshkin

October 16, 2021 (Newcastle - Sky Sports)

Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya

Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer

October 23, 2021 (Atlanta - Sky Sports)

Shakur Stevenson vs Jamel Herring

October 30, 2021 (London - DAZN)

Dillian Whyte vs. TBA

Chantelle Cameron vs. Mary McGree

December 18, 2021 (Glasgow - Sky Sports)

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

UK boxing broadcasters

Sky Sports: The biggest and best UK boxing broadcaster for the last 30 years. Most of the sport’s great names have fought on Sky at some stage, and the good news is boxing on the platform will continue despite Hearn and Matchroom moving to DAZN.

Sky responded to the loss of Matchroom by swiftly inking deals with Bob Arum’s Top Rank and relatively new UK promotional outfit Boxxer.

The Top Rank deal means a slew of world stars such as welterweight king Terence Crawford, lightweights Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomacheko and bantamweight prodigy Naoya Inoue will all be on TV in the UK in the coming years.

While heavyweight king Tyson Fury is co-promoted by Top Rank, he is not part of the Sky deal. He is promoted by Frank Warren and Queensberry in the UK and his fights air on BT Sport.

Sky does still have world heavyweight king Anthony Joshua under contract for one more fight - against Oleksandr Usyk on September 25 (pay-per-view on Sky Sports Box Office).

Joshua is not part of the DAZN/Matchroom pact in the UK and his impending broadcast free agency is likely to spark a massive bidding war.

DAZN: Owned by the UK’s richest man Sir Leonard Blavatnik (valued at £23billion per recent Sunday Times Rich List), launched in the UK last December.

Now has a five-year global deal with Hearn and Matchroom, which includes a minimum of 16 UK shows per year plus all Matchroom shows outside the UK.

The Hearn stable boasts superstars like P4P king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (on a fight-by-fight basis), Katie Taylor and Joshua Buatsi as well as young stars like Devin Haney.

Currently costs £1.99 per month though that price point will rise to £7.99 from September 30, 2021.

Has been opposed to pay-per-view so far, though it does have a flexible pricing model in the United States where subscribers can pay $19.99 per month or $99 for an annual subscription.

BT Sport: Has invested strongly into boxing in recent years, and has broadcast all of the aforementioned Fury’s fights since his comeback in 2018.

Has a strong partnership with Warren and Queensberry, and as well as Fury this includes his fellow heavyweights Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois, light-heavies Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde and IBF flyweight king Sunny Edwards.

Another bonus for fight fans is that BT regularly broadcasts UFC shows, though the bigger fights (think Conor McGregor) are - like Fury - on the pay-per-view Box Office platform.