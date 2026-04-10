Boxing betting tips: Preview and verdicts for Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov and Connor Benn v Regis Prograis

Tyson Fury returns to action on Saturday night, live on Netflix, and our expert Chris Oliver previews the action.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday April 11 2pts Tyson Fury to win by decision 17/5 (Bet MGM) 1pt Conor Benn to win by decision 10/3 (Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The big man is back, again. Tyson Fury comes out of his latest retirement this weekend and, if you believe the man himself, he is returning because boxing needs him. In reality, it is Fury who needs boxing and that is why he ends his 16-month hiatus when he takes on Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night, with Netflix dipping their toe back into the boxing waters to screen the show. Makhmudov can be backed at 9/2 while Fury is a top price of 2/9, but returning from such a long absence at the age of 37 can be dangerous and we don’t really know what to expect from ‘The Gypsy King’. We do, however, know what we’re going to get from Makhmudov (21-2), a 6’6” Russian with the looks of a James Bond villain who hits hard and has stopped 19 of his victims. However, aside from his stature and power, he is slow and very limited technically. Those flaws were exposed in his two defeats, when stopped by Agit Kabayel (TKO 4) and Guido Vianello (TKO 8), with his stamina after a fast start a problem in both of those contests.

Fury vs Makhmudov: Full Fight Card Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov - Heavyweight

Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis - 150lbs catchweight

- 150lbs catchweight Jeamie Tshikeva vs Richard Riakporhe - Heavyweight

Frazer Clarke vs Justis Huni - Heavyweight

Breyon Gorham vs Eduardo Costa Do Nascimento - Super lightweight

Felix Cash vs Liam O'Hare - Middleweight

Pawel August vs Simon Zachenhuber - Super middleweight

Mikie Tallon vs Leandro Jose Blanc - Flyweight

Elliot Whale vs Tom Hill - Welterweight

Hector Avila Lozano vs Sultan Almohammed - Lightweight

Francis Gorman vs Ryan Labourn - Heavyweight

So, it is easy to see why he has been chosen for the comeback of Fury, who should have no problem finding the target and is much more skilled than the underdog. For Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs), the layoff and his age are the main concerns. He was last seen losing for the second time to Oleksandr Usyk in their undisputed title contest in December 2024. Having lost the first fight by split decision, the pair engaged in another hard-fought 12-rounder, but the margin was wider on the cards in the rematch, and, like the first encounter, the right man certainly got the nod from the judges. Fury says he was hard done by in both of those contests with the Ukrainian maestro, but whether he believes that is another thing as Usyk put on a superb display of boxing on both occasions. Barring being undisputed champion, Fury has achieved it all in the sport and has secured his family’s future several times over, so why is he returning? Money and the lure of a potential match with long-time rival Anthony Joshua are two possible reasons, but the main one appears to be that Fury struggles without boxing in his life and that makes a comeback at his age all the more dangerous. He has nothing left to prove and the signs of decline have been there for a while.

Fury v Makhmudov: Big fight details & TV coverage When and where: Saturday, April 11, 2026 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Saturday, April 11, 2026 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Start time : Undercard approx 1900 BST Saturday, Main Event approx 2200 BST

: Undercard approx 1900 BST Saturday, Main Event approx 2200 BST TV channel and cost: Netflix (Just subscription cost from £4.99 per month)

Prior to the Usyk defeats, he didn’t look great in his victories over domestic rivals Dillian Whyte (TKO 6) and Derek Chisora (TKO 10), before he was very lucky to escape with a narrow decision against MMA star Francis Ngannou. As a result, we shouldn’t be expecting a vintage version of Fury this weekend, or ever again, but how much that will matter against Makhmudov is the big question. The latter bounced back from his latest defeat with a first-round stoppage against Ricardo Brown before coming to the UK and posting a unanimous decision victory over cult hero Dave Allen. Makhmudov showed he can do 12 rounds in Sheffield that night and ran out a very convincing winner. He also showed, once again, how easy he is to hit and while he displayed a good chin on that occasion, even a past-his-best Fury will have no problems finding the target this weekend. Makhmudov will be dangerous early doors, with serious power and a huge frame, but Fury knows better than most heavyweights how to look after himself and has proven he can bounce back even when he does get clipped. Makhmudov seemingly needs a knockout, which is priced up at 7/1, and probably needs one early on because the longer and more skilful Fury should be able to outbox his man easily enough once he is through those dangerous opening few sessions. It is just 4/6 that Fury wins by stoppage, such is the ease with which Makhmudov can be hit and his lack of movement. There is no getting away from the prospect of Fury making the most of the stationary target in front of him and Makhmudov running out of gas for Fury to win inside the distance. However, I can’t help thinking that it has been priced up on the theory that Fury is returning at something close to his best and that is far from guaranteed after the veteran has been out of the ring for such a long time. Ring rust is sure to be there, and we don’t know what sort of shape Fury is going to be in, and that is before you consider any further natural decline since we last saw him in the ring. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t envisage Fury declining so much that he loses here, but a lacklustre version of the former champion brings him winning a decision very much into play at 17/5. The version who faced Ngannou would certainly struggle to stop Makhmudov and Fury was also returning from a long layoff on that occasion, plus he has lost twice since. Without knowing how much Fury has left, I am happy to take the much longer odds about him winning by decision rather than him forcing a stoppage.