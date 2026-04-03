Boxing betting tips: Preview and verdicts for the all-female Sky Sports card on Sunday April 5

There's a big all-female boxing card on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, and our expert Chris Oliver previews the action.
Boxing betting tips: Sunday action
2pts Caroline Dubois to win by stoppage at 15/8 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
1pt Chantelle Cameron to win in rounds 6-10 at 11/4 (Sky Bet)
Boxing on Sky Sports begins a new era on Sunday night as their recent deal with Most Valuable Promotions begins with a blockbuster all-female card at the Olympia in London.
Jake Paul’s promotional outfit have signed a multi-year deal to bring boxing back to the channel and there are four world title fights on an interesting first show.
Topping the bill is a cracking all-British world title fight as WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois takes on WBO ruler Terri Harper in a fascinating unification clash.
Dubois (12-0-1, 5 KOs) is the red-hot 1/5 favourite having looked so impressive to date and despite Harper (16-2-2, 6 KOs) being the more experienced fighter, the latter is as big as 7/1 to prevail in this grudge match.
There seems to be genuine needle between these two and Dubois has come off best in their war of words, something which she can repeat in the ring.
Harper has seen the highs and lows of the sport in a very interesting career, winning world titles at three different weights but also being stopped in devastating fashion on a couple of occasions.
Both Alycia Baumgardner (super featherweight) and Sandy Ryan (welterweight) stopped Harper in four rounds and she is vulnerable, especially early doors.
The manner in which Ryan walked through her and dished out a one-sided beating just over a couple of years ago was particularly concerning and it doesn’t bode well for this weekend.
In those defeats, Harper appeared to struggle with high output, pressure fighters and she can expect more of the same from Dubois.
Dubois was a rough diamond when she turned professional pretty young in 2022, but now the 25-year-old is a polished performer who is improving all the time and carries the power to end fights, which can be rare in the female game.
Her last six victories have all come by decision and that outcome is available at 19/20 here, but the build-up suggests there could be fireworks in this one and she is the one with rockets in her hands.
As well as the aggressive nature of Dubois expected to cause Harper problems, there is also her southpaw style that could be an issue for the underdog, who struggled with left-hander Natasha Jonas when she was lucky to escape with a draw in their 2020 super featherweight contest.
Dubois is quickly developing into one of the best fighters we have on these shores and as popular as Harper is, she looks like she could be in trouble here. The favourite may be too big, strong and fresh for the fighter from South Yorkshire and I fancy Dubois to get the stoppage at 15/8.
From the same gym as Dubois, Ellie Scotney gets her chance to become undisputed when she takes on WBA super bantamweight champion Mayelli Flores Rosquero (13-1-1) in the co-main event.
Scotney (11-0) has been brilliant in picking up the IBF, WBO and WBC titles and is fancied to put on another boxing clinic to complete her set of belts, which is reflected in her odds of 1/16.
The favourite is yet to stop an opponent and it looks likely she will need the judges again here, but a decision victory for Scotney is priced accordingly at 1/4.
Chantelle Cameron bids to become a two-weight world champion when she faces Michaela Kotaskova for the vacant WBO super welterweight belt in a 10-round bout over three-minute rounds.
Cameron has been calling out to fight over the longer rounds, instead of the usual two-minute sessions in female boxing, for a long time and finally gets her chance to do so now.
Still the only person to defeat Katie Taylor as a professional, Cameron (21-1) is unlikely to get the trilogy fight with the Irish legend now and takes aim at a new weight instead.
Kotaskova is unbeaten in 13 outings, with two draws, but she has mainly mixed in very moderate company and facing Cameron represents a big step up in class for her.
A former undisputed champion at lightweight, Cameron should have no issue with the extra weight given her frame and the 1/20 chance is expected to have too much class for her opponent, who is available at 14/1.
A points victory for Cameron is 15/8 and seemingly more likely is the UK fighter to win inside the distance, with the longer rounds expected to really suit her and it gives her a good opportunity to add to her eight previous stoppage wins.
With that in mind along with the gulf in class, it could be worth chancing that she gets this done in the second half of the fight at 11/4, rather than take the 4/7 about the stoppage at any time.
Posted at 12:00 BST on 03/04/26
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