Boxing betting tips: Preview and verdicts for the all-female Sky Sports card on Sunday April 5

Boxing on Sky Sports begins a new era on Sunday night as their recent deal with Most Valuable Promotions begins with a blockbuster all-female card at the Olympia in London.

Jake Paul’s promotional outfit have signed a multi-year deal to bring boxing back to the channel and there are four world title fights on an interesting first show.

Topping the bill is a cracking all-British world title fight as WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois takes on WBO ruler Terri Harper in a fascinating unification clash.

Dubois (12-0-1, 5 KOs) is the red-hot 1/5 favourite having looked so impressive to date and despite Harper (16-2-2, 6 KOs) being the more experienced fighter, the latter is as big as 7/1 to prevail in this grudge match.

There seems to be genuine needle between these two and Dubois has come off best in their war of words, something which she can repeat in the ring.

Harper has seen the highs and lows of the sport in a very interesting career, winning world titles at three different weights but also being stopped in devastating fashion on a couple of occasions.

Both Alycia Baumgardner (super featherweight) and Sandy Ryan (welterweight) stopped Harper in four rounds and she is vulnerable, especially early doors.

The manner in which Ryan walked through her and dished out a one-sided beating just over a couple of years ago was particularly concerning and it doesn’t bode well for this weekend.

In those defeats, Harper appeared to struggle with high output, pressure fighters and she can expect more of the same from Dubois.

Dubois was a rough diamond when she turned professional pretty young in 2022, but now the 25-year-old is a polished performer who is improving all the time and carries the power to end fights, which can be rare in the female game.