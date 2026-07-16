Boxing betting tips: Preview and best bets for Saturday July 18 on DAZN

Pacheco’s unbeaten record may not be in too much danger against Aleem, who has lost four and drawn three in his 29-fight career. Indeed, he dropped a wide points decision against Lester Martinez in his latest fight four months ago and he has a lot on his plate against Pacheco.

The 25-year-old from LA is closing in on a title shot so it should be no surprise that a straightforward opponent has been chosen for him, as he is in a good position to face the winner of the WBC title fight between Christian Mbilli and ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in October.

Pacheco (25-0) was 3-0 in 2025 but had to go the distance in all three victories as he tested himself against good quality opponents in Steve Nelson (UD), Trevor McCumby (UD) and Kevin Lele Sadjo (UD).

However, that may not be this weekend as Aleem (22-4-3) represents a backwards step for Pacheco and the latter is a best price of 1/16 for good reason, with the outsider available at 11/1.

This DAZN-televised headliner sees Pacheco make his first outing of 2026 and it could be the year he finally gets his world title shot. The WBC Silver super middleweight champion seems to have been touted as a hot prospect forever and we are now getting towards the point where we find out if he is capable of winning a world title or not.

After a quiet couple of weeks, top-class boxing returns this weekend, and the highlight is DIEGO PACHECO versus Immanuwel Aleem in California in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Diego Pacheco carries POWER 💥 He looks to edge closer to world titles when he faces Immanuwel Aleem this Saturday on DAZN 📺 pic.twitter.com/H2r85ZpCLb

Aleem has campaigned at lower weights and at 5’9” with just a 70-inch reach, he gives away a lot of physical advantages to Pacheco, who is 6’4” with a huge 79-inch reach.

Pacheco boasts an excellent jab and can dig, having stopped 18 of his 25 victims. That power has been questioned, though, after failing to get rid of his three opponents last year.

However, Nelson, McCumby and Sadjo had a combined record of 74-1 at the time of fighting Pacheco and all three represented a tougher test than Aleem, so Pacheco is fancied to add to his list of stoppages here.

It’s 11/10 for the favourite to record a fourth straight decision victory but given the drop in class of opponents, I fancy Pacheco to stop his man at evens and remind us why he has always been so highly regarded by those around him.

The stage is set for a big performance from Pacheco, as he has just signed a new deal with his long-term promoters Matchroom and this will be his first fight with new coach Buddy McGirt.

Pacheco likes to set a good tempo and throw plenty of leather, so he should be applying pressure from the off and, having started slowly against Martinez in March, Aleem could be vulnerable early doors.

Only one of Aleem’s four defeats came by stoppage and while that one knockout loss was back in 2017, that defeat came at middleweight and as early as the third round.

Pacheco is also arguably the toughest opponent Aleem has faced and that is another reason to think that the underdog may not make it to the final bell of this 12-rounder.

As well as having a new team around him, the motivation for Pacheco is to do a better job on Aleem than Martinez did recently and to prove that he deserves a world title shot next. After three really good learning fights in 2025, I expect Pacheco to shine against a lesser opponent on his reappearance.

Cruz control

On the undercard, ANDY CRUZ returns to the ring for the first time since losing his world title tilt when he takes on Abraham Montoya over 10 rounds.

A standout amateur and an Olympic gold medallist, Cruz was having only his seventh fight as a professional when he dropped a majority decision to the unbeaten Raymond Muratalla in January.

The rebuild begins here for the talented lightweight and it should be a fairly one-sided affair against Montoya, who has lost seven times and drawn once in 32 outings.

However, none of those defeats came by stoppage and while the gulf in class is likely to be large, Cruz may have to work hard if he’s to record the fourth knockout of his career.

It’s 13/8 for Montoya to lose by decision for the eighth time but he should be out of his depth in terms of skill against Cruz and the latter, who isn’t a one-punch knockout merchant, may be able to grind his man down for a late stoppage.

17/20 is the best you can get for Cruz to win inside the distance, but that can be boosted to 9/5 if you opt for him to win in rounds 6-10 and that looks the most likely outcome to me.

Posted at 11:30 BST on 17/07/26

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